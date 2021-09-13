Editorial: Start of school shows the need for common sense on guns and COVID

If you haven’t done so already, be sure to check out this morning’s lead Capitol Broadcasting Company editorial on WRAL.com. As is spelled out in “Going to school shouldn’t be life risking. Common sense, not politics, is the remedy,” state legislative leaders need to stop pandering to their narrow right-wing base and take strong action to tackle two enormous public health crises that threaten our kids: gun violence and COVID-19.
Gun violence and inexplicable resistance to basic health precautions are putting our children and school workers in jeopardy. It doesn’t need, and shouldn’t, be this way….
…North Carolina’s legislative leaders need to wake up to the realization that what they may see as a political game – and appealing to a narrow partisan base – has consequences.
Failure to be serious about firearms safety does matter. North Carolina teenagers are buying guns on the internet.
The new school year has hardly started. COVID-19 is already disrupting efforts to return to much-needed classroom instruction.
Legislative leaders need to stand up for the safety and health of everyone in the state. Mandate COVID vaccines for all students and school personnel. This is nothing new. Vaccinations have been state health policy for 82 years.
Vaccines are patriotic. George Washington ordered soldiers in the Continental Army to be vaccinated against smallpox.
The editorial concludes by praising a recent Cooper veto and reiterating the call for mass vaccination:
The governor’s veto of legislation to do away with state background checks for pistol purchase is no attack on the Second Amendment – it is a small effort toward keeping guns out of the hands of those who present a real public danger. Back the veto.
Schools should be places where public health and safety are a top priority. Legislative leaders need to stand up and support safety mask mandates, rather than look for ways to stifle these policies. In fact, they need to go further and support mandated vaccinations for ALL eligible students and school personnel.
The security and well-being of North Carolina needs to be their top priority.
Amen. Click here to read the entire editorial.