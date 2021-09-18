FDA panel backs COVID-19 booster shots only for elderly and high-risk Americans

By
September 18, 2021
In COVID-19, News

Possibly related posts:

  1. States with higher vaccine demand will be able to request more from the feds
  2. CDC advisory panel signs off on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 to 15
  3. ‘Get a shot and have a beer’: Biden touts free brew, pro sports tickets and child care to boost vaccines
  4. Winston-Salem teacher first to win million dollar prize for getting COVID vaccine
  5. Do state employees need to get COVID-19 vaccinations or regular tests? Depends on where they work.

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Cawthorn, conservatives urge Johnston County school board to end mask mandate

With nearly 200 active COVID cases among students and staff, board will revisit mask mandate Monday [...]

The expanded federal child tax credit is helping families. Congress is debating its future.

Like millions of women, Sarah Anderson saw her income drop during the pandemic when her two part-tim [...]

U.S. House committees advance ambitious education and climate initiatives

Proposals would fund universal pre-K and free community college, hasten shift to renewable energy WA [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at mass incarceration in NC, and the implications for redistricting

Last week, the Prison Policy Initiative published a report – "States of Incarceration: The Glob [...]

Wake Forest prof: the links between politics, science denial and the pandemic

Vaccine refusal is a major reason COVID-19 infections continue to surge in the U.S. Safe and effecti [...]

Some specifics are new, but the tactics and objectives underlying the new Texas abortion law are quite familiar

Abortion is a common and normal part of the range of reproductive healthcare services that people ha [...]

Dire school bus driver shortage is emblematic of the GOP-authored crisis in our public schools

Zac Campbell paused suddenly and took a minute to gather himself, while colleagues shuffled toward h [...]

Clear and present danger: Burlington’s Tarheel Army missile plant

Read the story by reporter Lisa Sorg here. The post Clear and present danger: Burlington’s Tarheel A [...]

A Clear and Present Danger

 

NC’s Tarheel Army Missile Plant is a toxic disgrace
Read the two-part story about the Army’s failure to clean up hazardous chemicals, which have contaminated a Black and Hispanic neighborhood for 30 years.

Read in English.

Haga clic aquí para leer: Peligro inminente
Una antigua planta de misiles del Ejército ha contaminado un vecindario negro y latino durante 30 años.

Leer en español.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch