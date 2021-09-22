Mecklenburg Co. Manager to suspended, unvaccinated employees: You put yourself in this situation. (with video)

By
September 22, 2021
In COVID-19, News, public health

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio didn’t mince words Tuesday when it came to the status of 86 employees who have failed to follow the county’s COVID protocol.

The county announced in August that government employees would be required to show proof of vaccination or undergo weekly testing in September. As of last week, 322 of the more than 5,800 employees were not in compliance.

That number had dropped to 86 by Tuesday.

“And the people who got jammed-up are the people who didn’t read the information, didn’t follow-up, didn’t have a plan, and they got snagged,” Diorio told county commissioners.

Diorio said county workers who have submitted the appropriate documentation are no longer on the suspension list, but will not receive back pay for the time they were suspended. .

“There are people who have not submitted anything – who have not submitted a vaccination card, who have not submitted any information at all. Nothing. They have been silent,” Diorio said. “Those people are in trouble.”

Those employees who have failed to respond now risk termination.

“That’s an indication to me that they’re not going to follow the policy, and that not following the policy is more important than keeping your job.”

To date, 75% of the county’s employees have complied and received the COVID vaccine, according to Diorio. Countywide, 55% of residents are fully vaccinated.

More than 1,100 residents of the county have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Click below to hear an excerpt of Diorio’s remarks:

Possibly related posts:

  1. Elon Poll: Support for COVID-19 vaccination has grown dramatically
  2. National report: NC prisons score an ‘F’ on COVID responses
  3. Leading Duke pediatrician: I would definitely vaccinate my children against COVID
  4. Need a reason to get the COVID vaccine this summer? How about a million?
  5. NC surpasses 15,000 COVID deaths, nearly one-third of new cases in children under 17

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
New fee hike spurs UNC-Chapel Hill students to seek more and better mental health, public safety services

Student leaders at UNC-Chapel Hill are asking that money from a recently increased security fee go t [...]

Ambitious criminal justice reform agenda spurred by George Floyd murder makes little headway in NC

The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May of 2020 and the demonstrations that ensued in score [...]

Political struggle over tax break for inherited farmland roils congressional budget reconciliation bill

WASHINGTON—Agricultural groups and farm-state lawmakers notched a significant win when U.S. House De [...]

Monday numbers: a closer look at the election turnout rates of white and Black voters

As U.S. Senate Democrats united behind a bill dubbed the "Freedom to Vote Act" that would [...]

North Carolina court blocks Voter ID law for discriminatory intent

The post North Carolina court blocks Voter ID law for discriminatory intent appeared first on NC Pol [...]

Wake Forest prof: the links between politics, science denial and the pandemic

Vaccine refusal is a major reason COVID-19 infections continue to surge in the U.S. Safe and effecti [...]

Some specifics are new, but the tactics and objectives underlying the new Texas abortion law are quite familiar

Abortion is a common and normal part of the range of reproductive healthcare services that people ha [...]

Dire school bus driver shortage is emblematic of the GOP-authored crisis in our public schools

Zac Campbell paused suddenly and took a minute to gather himself, while colleagues shuffled toward h [...]

A Clear and Present Danger

 

NC’s Tarheel Army Missile Plant is a toxic disgrace
Read the two-part story about the Army’s failure to clean up hazardous chemicals, which have contaminated a Black and Hispanic neighborhood for 30 years.

Read in English.

Haga clic aquí para leer: Peligro inminente
Una antigua planta de misiles del Ejército ha contaminado un vecindario negro y latino durante 30 años.

Leer en español.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch