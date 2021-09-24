Gov. Cooper should delay no longer in pardoning exonerated man

By
September 24, 2021
In Commentary, Courts & the Law

Image: Screenshot from BBC documentary

Dontae Sharpe’s supporters will gather this afternoon outside the Governor’s Mansion to renew their pleas for justice

In 2019, after having been wrongfully convicted and imprisoned for more than a quarter century for a murder he didn’t commit, a Greenville man named Dontae Sharpe was released from prison by a North Carolina judge.

Click here to watch a powerful BBC documentary that tells the story of Sharpe’s wrongful conviction at age 19 and ultimate exoneration.

As the documentary also explains, since his release, Sharpe has sought a state pardon so that he can have his record cleared and get on with what’s left of the rest of his life.

This shouldn’t even be necessary. When the state is found to have erred so egregiously and wrongfully stolen the best years of a person’s life, such pardons – along with financial compensation – ought to be automatic. This is actually the case in some jurisdictions.

Unfortunately, North Carolina law makes no such provision and so the matter is left exclusively up to Gov. Roy Cooper.

Reverends Barber and Spearman at Thursday’s press conference

Yesterday, at press event outside the Governor’s office, advocates — including national Poor People’s Campaign leader Rev. William Barber, state NAACP president Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, Diana Powell of the group Justice Served NC and Dennis Gaddy of the Community Success Initiative — revealed that, after years of pleas from Sharpe’s family, lawyers, civil rights advocates and others, a Cooper assistant had recently indicated that a pardon might be in the offing, but probably not until the end of the year.

This is simply wrong. As all the speakers yesterday repeatedly and persuasively explained, a deserving person like Sharpe who’s been so horrendously and wrongfully punished for so long should not have to wait another day for justice.

Indeed, they said, it is offensive and smells of politics that Sharpe’s pardon might be “batched” with a group of holiday season pardons when it could be granted now.

The bottom line: Gov. Roy Cooper has been an extraordinary chief executive for North Carolina over the last nearly five years. On issue after issue, he’s battled the forces of reaction and prejudice and done his best to move our state forward.

In the case of Dontae Sharpe, however, he’s making a big and inexplicable mistake. The Governor should come address protesters at this afternoon’s “freedom vigil” and issue the pardon immediately. Click here to watch the vigil online.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Gov. Cooper’s pardon for 2019 exoneree Dontae Sharpe is overdue, advocates say
  2. ‘Must read’ from Duke criminal justice experts: Everything you need to know about clemency in NC
  3. Citizens sue to remove Iredell County Confederate Monument
  4. Recently elected Appeals Court judge fires troubling broadside at former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Orphaned, infected, in crisis: How the pandemic is traumatizing and causing lasting harm to children

WASHINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic has brought heartbreaking consequences for millions of U.S. ch [...]

Video gambling legislation advances as GOP softens its stance

Sheriffs and advocates remain opposed, but the party of Donald Trump is no longer a roadblock Video [...]

New fee hike spurs UNC-Chapel Hill students to seek more and better mental health, public safety services

Student leaders at UNC-Chapel Hill are asking that money from a recently increased security fee go t [...]

Ambitious criminal justice reform agenda spurred by George Floyd murder makes little headway in NC

The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May of 2020 and the demonstrations that ensued in score [...]

The value of looking backward

An honest assessment of the disastrous U.S. experience in Afghanistan leads to some hard truths and [...]

Two conflicts of interest on the NC Supreme Court that should not be swept under the rug

There is, of course, nothing new about the idea that blood runs thick in politics. The list of promi [...]

North Carolina court blocks Voter ID law for discriminatory intent

The post North Carolina court blocks Voter ID law for discriminatory intent appeared first on NC Pol [...]

Wake Forest prof: the links between politics, science denial and the pandemic

Vaccine refusal is a major reason COVID-19 infections continue to surge in the U.S. Safe and effecti [...]

A Clear and Present Danger

 

NC’s Tarheel Army Missile Plant is a toxic disgrace
Read the two-part story about the Army’s failure to clean up hazardous chemicals, which have contaminated a Black and Hispanic neighborhood for 30 years.

Read in English.

Haga clic aquí para leer: Peligro inminente
Una antigua planta de misiles del Ejército ha contaminado un vecindario negro y latino durante 30 años.

Leer en español.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch