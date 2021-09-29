Congressional panel hears from educators about how to safely reopen schools

By
September 29, 2021
In COVID-19, Education, News

Possibly related posts:

  1. CDC study finds racial, regional disparities as schools reopened for in-person learning
  2. Virtual lawmaking? Voting by proxy becomes business as usual in the U.S. House
  3. New national poll: Americans in red and blue states support mask and vaccine mandates
  4. Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements
  5. Madison Cawthorn officially flips his lid, promises to “prosecute” Fauci

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
State Supreme Court to consider possibility of involuntary recusal for Justices Berger and Barringer

Court asks parties for briefs in case challenging 2018 constitutional amendments The Supreme Court o [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at child injury and fatality trends

NC experienced a big spike in child firearm deaths in 2020 While parents and health care providers h [...]

NC public schools seek to cope with a big influx of homeless students

Additional federal funds are helping, but locals fear being swamped as evictions multiply A U.S. Sup [...]

Orphaned, infected, in crisis: How the pandemic is traumatizing and causing lasting harm to children

WASHINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic has brought heartbreaking consequences for millions of U.S. ch [...]

Must reads: Why the federal debt ceiling must be raised now and, ultimately, abolished

As Policy Watch reported earlier today, U.S. Senate Republicans -- including North Carolina's T [...]

The sound of crickets chirping: The discouraging response of NC conservatives to new Trump coup attempt revelations

The United States of America will celebrate its 250th anniversary as a free and democratic republic [...]

Memo shows how close Georgia GOP chair came to enabling Trump coup

Eleven months after the election, and nine months after the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt, we are only [...]

Hot on the trail of election fraud….

The post Hot on the trail of election fraud…. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

A Clear and Present Danger

 

NC’s Tarheel Army Missile Plant is a toxic disgrace
Read the two-part story about the Army’s failure to clean up hazardous chemicals, which have contaminated a Black and Hispanic neighborhood for 30 years.

Read in English.

Haga clic aquí para leer: Peligro inminente
Una antigua planta de misiles del Ejército ha contaminado un vecindario negro y latino durante 30 años.

Leer en español.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch