Johnston County school board’s policy revision bans Critical Race Theory

The Johnston County Board of Education unanimously approved revisions to the district’s Code of Ethics policy Friday that are intended to prevent elements of Critical Race Theory (CRT) from being taught in K-12 classrooms.

Under the revisions, teachers could be disciplined or fired if they “undermine” the nation’s foundational documents or fail to recognize or present all people who contributed to American Society as “reformists, innovators and heroes to our culture.”

There’s $7.9 million in new school funding hinging on the revisions. The Johnston County Board of Commissioners is withholding the board’s funding request until it adopts a policy banning CRT, The Raleigh News & Observer has reported.

Commissioners will discuss the revisions during its regular board meeting at 6 p.m., Monday.

The school board’s approval of the policy revisions comes just weeks after Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed House Bill 324, the controversial Republican-backed legislation critics contend would restrict what students could be taught about the nation’s racial history.

CRT is an academic discipline that examines how American racism has shaped law and public policy. It emerged in the legal academy in the 1980s as an offshoot of critical legal studies.

Educators and others opposed to HB 324 say the obscure academic discipline isn’t taught in K-12 classrooms.

Nevertheless, CRT has been a point of contention at school board meetings across the country. Parents critical of CRT contend it divides students racially by focusing on the negative aspects of the nation’s history.

Here are the revisions to Policy 5100: