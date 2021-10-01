Nationwide Women’s March ahead of new Supreme Court term; here’s where demonstrations will be held in NC

This Saturday women will be marching in every single state across the country ahead of the Supreme Court reconvening on October 4. Women’s March and more than 90 other organizations are organizing a national call to mobilize and defend reproductive rights. Learn more at https://womensmarch.com/

Local in-person events include:

Rally for Abortion Justice – Raleigh

Starts On Saturday, Oct 2 11:00am

Bicentennial Plaza. 1 E Edenton St Raleigh NC 27601

Women’s March 2021 Durham NC

Starts On Saturday, Oct 2 1:00pm

City Square. 201 Corcoran St, Durham, NC 27701 Durham NC

Protest for Women’s Rights

Starts On Saturday, Oct 2 11:00am

Governmental Plaza. 110 S Greene St Greensboro NC 27401

Reproductive Rights March

Starts On Saturday, Oct 2 2:00pm

To City Hall Winston Salem. 650 W 4th St Winston Salem NC 27101

Women’s Rights Rally

Starts On Saturday, Oct 2 11:00am

First Ward Park. 301 E. 7th st Charlotte NC 28202

Rally Against Abortion Bans

Starts On Saturday, Oct 2 11:30am

Vance Monument Downtown Asheville. pack square Asheville NC

Reproductive Rights Protest

Starts On Saturday, Oct 2 1:00pm

East Carolina University- Student Center Lawn. 501 E 10th St Greenville NC 27858

Twilight Women’s March

Starts On Saturday, Oct 2 5:00pm

Craven County Courthouse. 302 Broad Street New Bern NC 28560