U.S. Senate confirms Stone-Manning as public lands chief, overcoming months of GOP attacks

By
October 1, 2021
In Environment, News

Possibly related posts:

  1. Biden’s public lands pick wins backing by environmental advocates ahead of hearing
  2. White House pledges to fight court order on oil and gas leases, but activists want more
  3. U.S. Senate to vote on GOP-opposed conservation advocate as public lands chief
  4. Federal judge halts Biden pause on new oil and gas leases across the U.S.
  5. Inside Biden’s ambitious ’30 by 30′ conservation plan

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Increased demand for COVID-19 testing swamps NC pediatricians

The medical team at Goldsboro Pediatrics sees a steady stream of patients from 8 a.m. to 5:00 or 6:0 [...]

Push to comply with Leandro mandate for state’s schools gains momentum

Showdown with resistant General Assembly looms as gubernatorial commission urges implementation of c [...]

State Supreme Court to consider possibility of involuntary recusal for Justices Berger and Barringer

Court asks parties for briefs in case challenging 2018 constitutional amendments The Supreme Court o [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at child injury and fatality trends

NC experienced a big spike in child firearm deaths in 2020 While parents and health care providers h [...]

Must reads: Why the federal debt ceiling must be raised now and, ultimately, abolished

As Policy Watch reported earlier today, U.S. Senate Republicans -- including North Carolina's T [...]

The sound of crickets chirping: The discouraging response of NC conservatives to new Trump coup attempt revelations

The United States of America will celebrate its 250th anniversary as a free and democratic republic [...]

Memo shows how close Georgia GOP chair came to enabling Trump coup

Eleven months after the election, and nine months after the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt, we are only [...]

Hot on the trail of election fraud….

The post Hot on the trail of election fraud…. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

A Clear and Present Danger

 

NC’s Tarheel Army Missile Plant is a toxic disgrace
Read the two-part story about the Army’s failure to clean up hazardous chemicals, which have contaminated a Black and Hispanic neighborhood for 30 years.

Read in English.

Haga clic aquí para leer: Peligro inminente
Una antigua planta de misiles del Ejército ha contaminado un vecindario negro y latino durante 30 años.

Leer en español.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch