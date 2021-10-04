DEQ fines Chemours $305,000 for exceedances of GenX air emissions

By
October 4, 2021
In Environment

The NC Department of Environmental Quality today announced it has fined Chemours $305,611 in civil penalties for exceeding facility-wide GenX annual air emissions limits at its Fayetteville Works plant in northern Bladen County.

Combined with a $200,000 fine in March related to water quality violations and the disposal of potentially contaminated soil, the total fines assessed to the company for 2021 top a half million dollars.

“DEQ is holding Chemours accountable and ensuring they meet the requirements of their permit at all times,” said DEQ Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser in a prepared statement. “They must uphold their obligations to reduce PFAS impacts to their neighbors in the community.”

GenX is one of thousands of types of PFAS, also known as perfluorinated and polyfluoroalkyl substances. It has been linked to serious health effects, including thyroid disorders, kidney and testicular cancer, reproductive problems and decreased immune response. The EPA is expected to release a full toxicological assessment of GenX this fall.

Under the stringent emissions requirements in the facility’s air permit, Chemours must demonstrate compliance with the GenX emission limit of 23.027 pounds per year, using a rolling 12-month calculation. This limit equates to a 99% percent reduction from GenX emissions in 2017.

Excess GenX emissions in March 2021 resulted in noncompliance with the rolling 12-month limits for the seven months from March through September 2021. DEQ cited the company in late August for the air quality violations.

Based on the information reviewed by DAQ as part of its investigation, including the stack test results and the written response by Chemours, the Division of Air Quality determined the Carbon Adsorber Unit was not properly operated or maintained from the date of the stack test for 26 days. The unit has since been repaired; DAQ Director Mike Abraczinskas told the state Science Advisory Board today that emissions have since decreased, and the company is in compliance with the air permit and a 2019 consent order among DEQ, Chemours, and Cape Fear River Watch.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Chemours cited for violation over failure to rein in GenX emissions
  2. Mystery foam in Cumberland County contains high levels of PFAS, investigation ongoing

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A closer look at the North Carolina School of Science and Math

Beginning next year, graduates of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics will be guara [...]

Increased demand for COVID-19 testing swamps NC pediatricians

The medical team at Goldsboro Pediatrics sees a steady stream of patients from 8 a.m. to 5:00 or 6:0 [...]

Search for new UNC journalism school dean commences in aftermath of Hannah-Jones/Hussman controversy

The search committee charged with finding the next dean of UNC-Chapel Hill’s Hussman School of Journ [...]

Push to comply with Leandro mandate for state’s schools gains momentum

Showdown with resistant General Assembly looms as gubernatorial commission urges implementation of c [...]

Pledging full ignorance

The post Pledging full ignorance appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

NC schoolchildren deserve better than childish excuses

“You can’t make me.” All of us have heard this taunt at some point during our childhood. “You can’t [...]

Must reads: Why the federal debt ceiling must be raised now and, ultimately, abolished

As Policy Watch reported earlier today, U.S. Senate Republicans -- including North Carolina's T [...]

The sound of crickets chirping: The discouraging response of NC conservatives to new Trump coup attempt revelations

The United States of America will celebrate its 250th anniversary as a free and democratic republic [...]

A Clear and Present Danger

 

NC’s Tarheel Army Missile Plant is a toxic disgrace
Read the two-part story about the Army’s failure to clean up hazardous chemicals, which have contaminated a Black and Hispanic neighborhood for 30 years.

Read in English.

Haga clic aquí para leer: Peligro inminente
Una antigua planta de misiles del Ejército ha contaminado un vecindario negro y latino durante 30 años.

Leer en español.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch