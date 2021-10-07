NC Senator calls for resignation of Lt. Governor for homophobic remarks

By
October 7, 2021
Sen. Jeff Jackson

State Senator Jeff Jackson (D-Mecklenburg) is calling for the resignation of Lt. Governor Mark Robinson after a video surfaced Thursday in which Robinson refers to homosexuality and transgenderism as “filth.”

The video clip shared on Twitter by Right Wing Watch appears to be part of a longer address Robinson, a Republican, delivered June 6 at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove, NC.

Robinson, who is widely expected to run for governor in 2024, blasted public schools for their focus on equity, saying it was time for the church to “wrestle this away from those folks.”

“There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” said Robinson. “And yes, I called it filth. And if you don’t like it that I called it filth, come see me and I’ll explain it to you.”

Sen. Jackson, a candidate for U.S. Senate, said the remarks where open discrimination and unacceptable.

The Mecklenburg County Democrat noted that no members of Robinson’s party have condemned the remarks:

Earlier this week, Jackson’s home county took steps to approve LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination protections.

Read more about Lt. Gov. Robinson’s mix of politics and religion in this piece by Policy Watch’s Joe Killian.

GOP pols Robinson, Walker, Cawthorn align themselves with movement seeking to end to separation of church and state

