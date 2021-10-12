Faith leaders demand apology, dialogue from Robinson in response to homophobic remarks

By
October 12, 2021
In News

Rev. Nancy Petty addresses members of the news media at a protest outside the Lt. Governor’s residence on Monday.

Days after remarks delivered by North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson came to light in which he described homosexuality and “transgenderism” as “filth,” a group of North Carolina faith leaders gathered outside his official residence in Raleigh on Monday afternoon to demand an apology and dialogue.

Joined by a group of 35 or so supportive demonstrators who chanted “we are not filth,” and who held signs decrying the remark and the message of hate it conveyed, Rev. Nancy Petty of Raleigh’s Pullen Memorial Baptist Church declared that all human beings are created in the image of God — regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Petty then laid out three specific demands:

  1. that Robinson plainly and publicly apologize for his remarks and the damage they inflicted on LGBTQ people everywhere,
  2. that he sit down and engage in dialogue with the protesting group,
  3. failing #1 and 2, that he resign or be removed from office.

Petty was followed to the podium by Rev. Vance Haywood, Jr., Senior Pastor at Raleigh’s St. John’s Metropolitan Community Church who noted that Robinson’s hateful remarks had put people’s lives at risk — both from violence and the risk of suicide. Haywood’s comments seemed especially relevant on a day that UNC-Chapel Hill canceled classes to address the threat of suicide amongst students and that was marked across the nation as National Coming Out Day.

Other speakers at the event included:

  • Kori Hennessey of the LGBT Center of Raleigh,
  • Rev. T. Anthony Spearman of the North Carolina NAACP,
  • Bishop Samuel Rodman of the Diocese of North Carolina, and
  • Rev. Jennifer Copeland, executive director of the North Carolina Council of Churches.

All decried Robinson’s statements and echoed the demands voiced by Rev. Petty.

Rev. Spearman, who took a break from his longstanding vigil outside the Governor’s mansion to demand justice for Dontae Sharpe, seemed to fight back some emotion as declared that North Carolinians “must not be silent,” in the face of Robinson’s comments.

Bishop Rodman described Robinson’s comments as “not acceptable by any standards.”

Rev. Copeland expanded upon the observation that the diversity of humanity reflects God’s design for the world and called on Robinson to apologize and “make it right.”

At the conclusion of the event, Rev. Petty announced two additional events. On Wednesday, the group will return to the same spot at 5:00 pm to renew their demands and highlight the pain and suffering that comments like Robinson’s are causing for young people and on Friday a demonstration will take place at 4:00 pm outside the State Capitol Building.

No related posts.

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A closer look at the effectiveness of TV learning during the pandemic

After schools closed to in-person instruction in March 2020, PBS North Carolina (then known as UNC-T [...]

New revelations shed more light on efforts to question, undermine 2020 election results

U.S. attorney in Georgia quit under pressure from Trump to reject election results, new report confi [...]

GOP pols Robinson, Walker, Cawthorn align themselves with movement seeking to end to separation of church and state

Lt. Governor offers to pay for departure of those who deny the U.S. is a “Christian nation” The Amer [...]

U.S. Senate hearings: Investments can soften blow of climate change, but needs are great and urgent

Federal hurricane prevention for New Orleans that cost billions worked during Ida, senators agree U. [...]

Amid our fellow citizens’ foolish choices, how do we maintain our empathy?

A distant cousin of mine recently died of COVID-19. We had long ago lost touch when we both moved fr [...]

Robinson’s Filth

The post Robinson’s Filth appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The North Carolina redistricting charade

It’s hard to pinpoint the most maddening thing about the rushed, convoluted and opaque redistricting [...]

Pledging full ignorance

The post Pledging full ignorance appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

A Clear and Present Danger

 

NC’s Tarheel Army Missile Plant is a toxic disgrace
Read the two-part story about the Army’s failure to clean up hazardous chemicals, which have contaminated a Black and Hispanic neighborhood for 30 years.

Read in English.

Haga clic aquí para leer: Peligro inminente
Una antigua planta de misiles del Ejército ha contaminado un vecindario negro y latino durante 30 años.

Leer en español.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch