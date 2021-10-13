Ahead of court ordered deadline, Dems, education advocates press for full funding of Leandro education plan

By
October 13, 2021
In Education, Legislature, News

North Carolina legislators face a Monday deadline to tell Superior Court Judge David Lee how they will fully fund the Leandro plan for improving public education.

On Wednesday, House Democrats and education advocates urged leaders of the Republican-controlled General Assembly to find the funding in their final budget negotiations with Gov. Roy Cooper.

Rep. Julie von Haefen said every North Carolina child deserves a high-quality education regardless of their zip code.

Rep. Julie von Haefen

“Investing in the Leandro plan would mean investing in North Carolina children from birth to career, which is in turn an investment in our state’s future and in our economy,” said von Haefen.

“We all want to see North Carolina’s children be cared for, be educated, and be provided a sound foundation for their futures.”

The Leandro plan calls for $427 million in new state education funding this year, which would be just the first phase of an eight-year plan.

The comprehensive plan would fully fund early childhood education, help lower childcare cost, provide a high-quality teacher in every classroom as well as a supportive principal in every school, according to Rep. von Haefen.

Jenice Ramirez

Jenice Ramirez, executive director of ISLA NC, believes the prospect of legislators dismissing the remedial plan and Lee’s court order would seriously shortchange the state’s low-income and Latino students.

“North Carolina is a state with a growing English-language learner population, however we’re also a state that puts a cap on the amount of funding schools can get for these students. That means that some districts regardless of student need do not receive the adequate funding to provide English learner students with the appropriate resources.”

Ramirez said the state’s public schools need better funding for ESL services, more bilingual staff and trained interpreters.

Rev. Paul Ford

Rev. Paul Ford of Action4Equity in Winston-Salem said equitable funding of the pubic schools should be a divine imperative for elected officials.

“We need a biblical flood of resources in order to make things right for all of our children, so many of whom have been robbed of this basic sound education,” Ford told reporters.

House Minority Leader Robert Reives would not venture whether a failure to fully funding Leandro would prompt some Democrats to reject a final state budget deal this fall.

Instead he said legislative leaders negotiating the budget with the governor should look back over the past 30 years, and understand how important this investment could be to the state’s future.

“We got RTP, UNC, State, Duke, Wake, all these places because we did it correctly,” explained Reives. “What they invested in then, made it possible for us to be here today, and to to have the amount of growth and wealth we have in North Carolina.”

For more on what’s included in the comprehensive court-ordered Leandro plan, read this piece by Policy Watch education reporter Greg Childress.

Possibly related posts:

  1. More tax cuts, small teacher raises, major infrastructure spending in the NC Republican Senate budget
  2. NC Senate leader wants to ban consideration of race in UNC admissions and government contracting
  3. NC Senator calls for resignation of Lt. Governor for homophobic remarks

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
PW exclusive: Journalism historian discusses role of American newspapers in abetting white supremacy

Prof. Kathy Roberts Forde previews upcoming talk at UNC-Chapel Hill and reflects on recent controver [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at the effectiveness of TV learning during the pandemic

After schools closed to in-person instruction in March 2020, PBS North Carolina (then known as UNC-T [...]

New revelations shed more light on efforts to question, undermine 2020 election results

U.S. attorney in Georgia quit under pressure from Trump to reject election results, new report confi [...]

GOP pols Robinson, Walker, Cawthorn align themselves with movement seeking to end to separation of church and state

Lt. Governor offers to pay for departure of those who deny the U.S. is a “Christian nation” The Amer [...]

Mark Robinson’s enablers and the actual filth that he and they ignore

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is officially the highest-ranking Republican official in state government. It [...]

Amid our fellow citizens’ foolish choices, how do we maintain our empathy?

A distant cousin of mine recently died of COVID-19. We had long ago lost touch when we both moved fr [...]

Robinson’s Filth

The post Robinson’s Filth appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The North Carolina redistricting charade

It’s hard to pinpoint the most maddening thing about the rushed, convoluted and opaque redistricting [...]

A Clear and Present Danger

 

NC’s Tarheel Army Missile Plant is a toxic disgrace
Read the two-part story about the Army’s failure to clean up hazardous chemicals, which have contaminated a Black and Hispanic neighborhood for 30 years.

Read in English.

Haga clic aquí para leer: Peligro inminente
Una antigua planta de misiles del Ejército ha contaminado un vecindario negro y latino durante 30 años.

Leer en español.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch