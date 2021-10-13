Editorial blasts NC GOP “Freedom Caucus” for spreading election misinformation

In case you missed it yesterday, be sure to check out the News & Observer editorial entitled “NC Republicans aren’t fooling anyone with dig at Durham elections.”

As the essay rightfully points out, the recent announcement by a handful of GOP lawmakers led by Rep. Jeff McNeely that they would attempt to undertake a self-styled “inspection” of Durham County voting machines is an embarrassing exercise in looniness.

After patiently explaining the fact that North Carolina elections have been shown to be overwhelmingly and blessedly fraud-free, the editorial offers this on-the-mark assessment:

McNeely and any North Carolina Republicans who continue to spread this misinformation are not for “freedom,” or upholding the U.S. and North Carolina constitutions as they claim to be. They are trying to stir doubts about elections that could leave the results vulnerable to the very political manipulation they say they are trying to root out.

After noting that state and county election official have made clear that the lawmakers will not be permitted to rummage around in Durham’s voting equipment, the editorial concludes this way:

One aspect of this ridiculousness can’t be overstated: Durham is one of 89 counties that uses hand-marked ballots for early voting and Election Day. Even counties that use ES&S ExpressVote Universal Voting System have a paper record produced and double-checked by people. North Carolina Republicans don’t even need to bring up voter fraud allegations. Trump won the state by 74,483 votes. It would almost exclusively benefit them in the governor’s race, where incumbent Roy Cooper beat Republican nominee Dan Forest by more than 248,000 votes. Even if every single vote for Cooper from Durham County was tossed out, Cooper would still have more than 100,000 votes on Forest. North Carolina’s Republican Party needs to understand the power it has to spread information, and condemn this kind of talk before it starts to fester. Stop trying to push the Big Lie.

Click here to read the entire editorial.