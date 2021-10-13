Editorial blasts NC GOP “Freedom Caucus” for spreading election misinformation

By
October 13, 2021
In Commentary

Rep. Jeff McNeely

In case you missed it yesterday, be sure to check out the News & Observer editorial entitled “NC Republicans aren’t fooling anyone with dig at Durham elections.”

As the essay rightfully points out, the recent announcement by a handful of GOP lawmakers led by Rep. Jeff McNeely that they would attempt to undertake a self-styled “inspection” of Durham County voting machines is an embarrassing exercise in looniness.

After patiently explaining the fact that North Carolina elections have been shown to be overwhelmingly and blessedly fraud-free, the editorial offers this on-the-mark assessment:

McNeely and any North Carolina Republicans who continue to spread this misinformation are not for “freedom,” or upholding the U.S. and North Carolina constitutions as they claim to be. They are trying to stir doubts about elections that could leave the results vulnerable to the very political manipulation they say they are trying to root out.

After noting that state and county election official have made clear that the lawmakers will not be permitted to rummage around in Durham’s voting equipment, the editorial concludes this way:

One aspect of this ridiculousness can’t be overstated: Durham is one of 89 counties that uses hand-marked ballots for early voting and Election Day. Even counties that use ES&S ExpressVote Universal Voting System have a paper record produced and double-checked by people.

North Carolina Republicans don’t even need to bring up voter fraud allegations. Trump won the state by 74,483 votes. It would almost exclusively benefit them in the governor’s race, where incumbent Roy Cooper beat Republican nominee Dan Forest by more than 248,000 votes. Even if every single vote for Cooper from Durham County was tossed out, Cooper would still have more than 100,000 votes on Forest.

North Carolina’s Republican Party needs to understand the power it has to spread information, and condemn this kind of talk before it starts to fester. Stop trying to push the Big Lie.

Click here to read the entire editorial.

No related posts.

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
PW exclusive: Journalism historian discusses role of American newspapers in abetting white supremacy

Prof. Kathy Roberts Forde previews upcoming talk at UNC-Chapel Hill and reflects on recent controver [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at the effectiveness of TV learning during the pandemic

After schools closed to in-person instruction in March 2020, PBS North Carolina (then known as UNC-T [...]

New revelations shed more light on efforts to question, undermine 2020 election results

U.S. attorney in Georgia quit under pressure from Trump to reject election results, new report confi [...]

GOP pols Robinson, Walker, Cawthorn align themselves with movement seeking to end to separation of church and state

Lt. Governor offers to pay for departure of those who deny the U.S. is a “Christian nation” The Amer [...]

Mark Robinson’s enablers and the actual filth that he and they ignore

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is officially the highest-ranking Republican official in state government. It [...]

Amid our fellow citizens’ foolish choices, how do we maintain our empathy?

A distant cousin of mine recently died of COVID-19. We had long ago lost touch when we both moved fr [...]

Robinson’s Filth

The post Robinson’s Filth appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The North Carolina redistricting charade

It’s hard to pinpoint the most maddening thing about the rushed, convoluted and opaque redistricting [...]

A Clear and Present Danger

 

NC’s Tarheel Army Missile Plant is a toxic disgrace
Read the two-part story about the Army’s failure to clean up hazardous chemicals, which have contaminated a Black and Hispanic neighborhood for 30 years.

Read in English.

Haga clic aquí para leer: Peligro inminente
Una antigua planta de misiles del Ejército ha contaminado un vecindario negro y latino durante 30 años.

Leer en español.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch