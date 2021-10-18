Read Congressman David Price’s retirement statement here

Veteran North Carolina Congressman, David Price announced today that he will not seek reelection in 2022. Price, 81, has served various iterations of a Triangle-based congressional district with distinction for more than three decades. The announcement seems sure to set off a great deal of political maneuvering and is likely to have an impact on the congressional redistricting process currently underway at the North Carolina General Assembly. State Senator Wiley Nickel of Wake County, for instance, had already expressed an interest in filling a congressional seat even before the announcement. Other potential candidates are sure to emerge in the days ahead.

Here is the official statement released today by Price’s office.

Congressman Price Announces He Will Not Seek Re-Election

Chapel Hill, NC (October 18, 2021) – Today,Congressman David Price (NC-04), a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development(THUD)Appropriations Subcommittee announced he will not seek re-election in 2022 and released the following statement.

“I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election as representative for North Carolina’s Fourth Congressional District. I do so with a profound sense of gratitude to the voters of the Fourth District; to the supporters who have backed me in 18 successive campaigns; and to my staff in Washington and the district, whose competence and dedication are responsible for the quality of representation and service I have been able to provide. None of this would have been possible without the loyalty and support of my wife, Lisa, my partner in this venture all along the way, and the unfailing encouragement of family, friends, and colleagues.

“In retiring from a job like the one I hold, one should not expect a complete sense of closure. I take satisfaction in what we have been able to achieve for the Fourth District and North Carolina – from the EPA lab and National Guard headquarters to intercity rail, improved housing, and dozens of community projects. I am leaving my two positions of leadership, the Chairmanship of the Transportation-HUD Appropriations Subcommittee and of the House Democracy Partnership (HDP), optimistic about the policy course we have set and the foundations we have laid. But as we tell our HDP partners in discussing the realization of democracy, most of what we do remains a work in progress. That is certainly evident now, as we strive to secure long overdue investments in our transportation and housing infrastructure, child care and early childhood education, and other pressing needs. Looming over it all is the frightful legacy of the last four years and urgent questions about the future of our constitutional democracy.

“So while it is time for me to retire, it is no time to flag in our efforts to secure a “more perfect union” and to protect and expand our democracy. I am deeply grateful to the people of the Fourth District for making my service possible and for what we have been able to achieve together. And I promise, in the fifteen months remaining and beyond, to continue fighting for the just and inclusive country we believe in.”

Congressman Price began his service in the House from 1987-1994 and won re-election again in 1996 and has served uninterrupted since.

A summary of Congressman Price’s accomplishments can be found here.