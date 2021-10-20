DEQ cites Colonial Pipeline for continuing violations regarding Huntersville gasoline spill, the fourth such notice this year

By
October 20, 2021
In Environment

The NC Department of Environmental Quality has issued a Notice of Continuing Violation to Colonial Pipeline regarding with ongoing contamination from a major gasoline spill in Huntersville. The spill, which occurred in August 2020, released an estimated 1,289,190 gallons of product, equivalent to 30,695 barrels, the nation’s largest such spill onshore since at least 1997.

However, the figure is likely an underestimation because the extent of the contamination below ground is still unknown.

High levels of benzene, xylene, toluene and other petroleum-related chemicals have been found in monitoring wells at the site. The company says no drinking water wells have been contaminated; however, Colonial did pay to connect several households to a public water supply. It also purchased three homes near the spill site.

DEQ issued its first Notice of Violation in September 2020; this is the fourth Notice of Continuing Violation since February.

In a letter dated Oct. 19, 2021, Michael Scott, director of the Division of Waste Management, asked Colonial for updated information about the estimated volume of the spill. “As previously communicated to you by DEQ, the volume of the petroleum release is vital to understanding the magnitude of the contaminant impact,” he wrote, as well as more accurately projecting a cleanup timeline. Understanding the true extent of the contamination is also key to assessing progress on the cleanup.

Scott also asked Colonial Pipeline to provide the vertical extent of groundwater contamination — how deep it extends — through out the plume. The agency is also requiring other details, including sampling for the presence of PFAS in the “petroleum-contact water” — essentially water that has been pumped from the recovery wells along with the gasoline. The reason for that PFAS sampling is to ensure any substances used to prevent the gasoline from igniting are free of those toxic compounds.

Colonial previously told DEQ that to gather more data about the amount of gasoline spilled, it would have to shut down the pumping system that is removing the product from the groundwater. That would delay the cleanup, Colonial said. The company has also requested — and received — several extensions from DEQ in filing an adequate Comprehensive Site Assessment.

A Colonial Pipeline spokesman issued an email statement:
“Colonial Pipeline Company is reviewing NCDEQ’s correspondence and will continue to work with the department on addressing the matters identified. As we have reported to the department, Colonial has recovered approximately 30,695 barrels of product, indicating our extensive recovery and monitoring network of 301 wells is working as designed. Regular, ongoing drinking water well sampling continues to show no impacts and our priority remains focused on quickly and safely recovering product, protecting human health and safety, and restoring the surrounding environment.”

The DEQ letter noted that it could fine Colonial Pipeline, as well as take other enforcement actions. The agency could not be reached immediately for comment.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Colonial Pipeline cuts deal with federal pipeline officials over Huntersville gasoline spill

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
EPA finally launches major effort to curb PFAS pollution, to mixed reviews about whether it’s enough

The Lake Raleigh fishing pier lies 80 miles north of Ground Zero for the toxic compound GenX, the Ch [...]

Wake district attorney faces spirited challenge in March 2022 primary

Challenger says Democratic incumbent is behind the times on issues like the death penalty and mariju [...]

Monday Numbers: A closer look at deadline day for the Leandro public schools mandate

It’s now been nearly a quarter-century since the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled in the landmark [...]

Walter Hussman returns as UNC’s journalism school faces crisis of values, diversity

The mega-donor's 'hush-hush homecoming' reignites concern among faculty When Walter H [...]

Congressman David Price’s retirement highlights the conundrum of public service in the modern era

Veteran Triangle-area Congressman David Price called it a career yesterday and revealed that he will [...]

Come rain, shine, sleet or snow, you could trust the U.S. Postal Service, but no more

Mail delivery under Louis DeJoy's USPS ain't what it used to be TALLAHASSEE, FL. – For mor [...]

NC redistricting: Easy as 1,2,3

The post NC redistricting: Easy as 1,2,3 appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The state’s new energy law explained

Why the onus is now on the state Utilities Commission to protect ratepayers and the environment Nort [...]

A Clear and Present Danger

 

NC’s Tarheel Army Missile Plant is a toxic disgrace
Read the two-part story about the Army’s failure to clean up hazardous chemicals, which have contaminated a Black and Hispanic neighborhood for 30 years.

Read in English.

Haga clic aquí para leer: Peligro inminente
Una antigua planta de misiles del Ejército ha contaminado un vecindario negro y latino durante 30 años.

Leer en español.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch