Feds OK ‘mix-and-match’ approach for COVID-19 booster shots

By
October 20, 2021
In COVID-19, News

Possibly related posts:

  1. FDA panel recommends booster shot of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
  2. Booster shot of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recommended by FDA panel
  3. Breaking: Federal health regulators urge states to restart use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
  4. COVID-19 booster shots to roll out starting next month
  5. Who will get a booster shot? A Q-and-A about what the feds are saying

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
EPA finally launches major effort to curb PFAS pollution, to mixed reviews about whether it’s enough

The Lake Raleigh fishing pier lies 80 miles north of Ground Zero for the toxic compound GenX, the Ch [...]

Wake district attorney faces spirited challenge in March 2022 primary

Challenger says Democratic incumbent is behind the times on issues like the death penalty and mariju [...]

Monday Numbers: A closer look at deadline day for the Leandro public schools mandate

It’s now been nearly a quarter-century since the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled in the landmark [...]

Walter Hussman returns as UNC’s journalism school faces crisis of values, diversity

The mega-donor's 'hush-hush homecoming' reignites concern among faculty When Walter H [...]

Congressman David Price’s retirement highlights the conundrum of public service in the modern era

Veteran Triangle-area Congressman David Price called it a career yesterday and revealed that he will [...]

Come rain, shine, sleet or snow, you could trust the U.S. Postal Service, but no more

Mail delivery under Louis DeJoy's USPS ain't what it used to be TALLAHASSEE, FL. – For mor [...]

NC redistricting: Easy as 1,2,3

The post NC redistricting: Easy as 1,2,3 appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The state’s new energy law explained

Why the onus is now on the state Utilities Commission to protect ratepayers and the environment Nort [...]

A Clear and Present Danger

 

NC’s Tarheel Army Missile Plant is a toxic disgrace
Read the two-part story about the Army’s failure to clean up hazardous chemicals, which have contaminated a Black and Hispanic neighborhood for 30 years.

Read in English.

Haga clic aquí para leer: Peligro inminente
Una antigua planta de misiles del Ejército ha contaminado un vecindario negro y latino durante 30 años.

Leer en español.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch