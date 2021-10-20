Policy Watch seeks new Courts, Law and Democracy reporter as Yanqi Xu departs for the Midwest

By
October 20, 2021
In Commentary, Courts & the Law

In her short time in Raleigh, NC Policy Watch Courts, Law and Democracy Reporter Yanqi Xu did a great job of quickly mastering a complex and challenging beat and providing in-depth coverage of scores of important stories not reported anywhere else.

Now however, in a sad development for us but an exciting one for her, Yanqi will be heading soon to Omaha, Nebraska to take on a new position with another nonprofit newsroom, The Flatwater Free Press. We will miss Yanqi and wish her the best in the new gig.

If you or someone you know thinks they might up to filling Yanqi’s shoes, we are looking to hire her replacement as quickly as possible. Please help us to spread the word.

Click here to view the announcement posted by our parent organization, the North Carolina Justice Center.

No related posts.

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Wake district attorney faces spirited challenge in March 2022 primary

Challenger says Democratic incumbent is behind the times on issues like the death penalty and mariju [...]

Monday Numbers: A closer look at deadline day for the Leandro public schools mandate

It’s now been nearly a quarter-century since the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled in the landmark [...]

Walter Hussman returns as UNC’s journalism school faces crisis of values, diversity

The mega-donor's 'hush-hush homecoming' reignites concern among faculty When Walter H [...]

‘Must read’ report: The deep racial and ethnic disparities in state prisons

When former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd by kneeling on his neck in [...]

Congressman David Price’s retirement highlights the conundrum of public service in the modern era

Veteran Triangle-area Congressman David Price called it a career yesterday and revealed that he will [...]

Come rain, shine, sleet or snow, you could trust the U.S. Postal Service, but no more

Mail delivery under Louis DeJoy's USPS ain't what it used to be TALLAHASSEE, FL. – For mor [...]

NC redistricting: Easy as 1,2,3

The post NC redistricting: Easy as 1,2,3 appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The state’s new energy law explained

Why the onus is now on the state Utilities Commission to protect ratepayers and the environment Nort [...]

A Clear and Present Danger

 

NC’s Tarheel Army Missile Plant is a toxic disgrace
Read the two-part story about the Army’s failure to clean up hazardous chemicals, which have contaminated a Black and Hispanic neighborhood for 30 years.

Read in English.

Haga clic aquí para leer: Peligro inminente
Una antigua planta de misiles del Ejército ha contaminado un vecindario negro y latino durante 30 años.

Leer en español.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch