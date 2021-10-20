Policy Watch seeks new Courts, Law and Democracy reporter as Yanqi Xu departs for the Midwest

In her short time in Raleigh, NC Policy Watch Courts, Law and Democracy Reporter Yanqi Xu did a great job of quickly mastering a complex and challenging beat and providing in-depth coverage of scores of important stories not reported anywhere else.

Now however, in a sad development for us but an exciting one for her, Yanqi will be heading soon to Omaha, Nebraska to take on a new position with another nonprofit newsroom, The Flatwater Free Press. We will miss Yanqi and wish her the best in the new gig.

If you or someone you know thinks they might up to filling Yanqi’s shoes, we are looking to hire her replacement as quickly as possible. Please help us to spread the word.

Click here to view the announcement posted by our parent organization, the North Carolina Justice Center.