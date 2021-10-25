Demonstrators, lawmakers to protest Lt. Gov. Robinson’s anti-LGBTQ remarks at Monday afternoon rally

The following news release was distributed over the weekend by the group Indivisible Triangle Daily Call to Action:

Local Citizens Rally to Demand the Resignation of Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson

The Lieutenant Governor Has Stood By Comments Calling LGBTQ People “Filth”

Raleigh, NC—A group of local citizens is joining with local political leaders to demand the resignation of Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, who was recorded calling LGBTQ people “filth” during a church service over the summer. The rally will be held Monday, October 25, at 4:30 pm in front of the NCGA Building.

Robinson, speaking at the Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove during a visit in June, told the congregation “I’m saying this now, and I’ve been saying it, and I don’t care who likes it: Those issues have no place in a school. There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality — any of that filth.” He went on to add that “Yes, I called it filth. And if you don’t like it that I called it filth, come see me and I’ll explain it to you. It’s time for us to stop letting these children be abused in schools, and it’s not going to happen till the people of God stand up and demand different.”

Despite this offer to discuss his position, Robinson has avoided directly speaking to constituents who are members of the LGBTQ community and continues to repeat his stance. He has also stated that what he calls “transgenderism” (a term frequently used by anti-transgender activists to dehumanize) is being taught in public schools, which is inaccurate and has a chilling effect on teachers and librarians who wish to promote inclusive content.

Rally organizers are calling for Lt. Gov. Robinson to apologize for his comments about LGBTQ people and to make himself available for meetings with impacted persons, community, and faith leaders as he offered to do during his remarks at Asbury Baptist Church. If he is unwilling to do so, North Carolina faith and community leaders will renew their call for him to resign.

Confirmed speakers for the rally include Representative Allison Dahle, Hillsborough Town Commissioner Matt Hughes, Rev. Vance Haywood, and Wake Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Jenna Wadsworth. U.S. Senate candidate Erica Smith is also scheduled to speak. The legendary Raging Grannies will write and sing a song for the rally, as well.