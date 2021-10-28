Report: Robinson “95 percent sure” of 2024 run for Governor

By
October 28, 2021
In Commentary, News

Looks like any hope that caring and thinking North Carolinians might have had that the recent controversy surrounding hateful and bigoted statements by Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson might have inspired him to pipe down will not be realized. A news story posted today by the Right Wing Watch project of the national advocacy group People for the American Way reports that Robinson told a radio host on Tuesday that he is sticking by his positions and is “95 percent sure” that he will run for Governor in 2024.

This is from the story — “Christian nationalist NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is ‘95% sure’ he’s going to run for Governor”:

North Carolina’s Christian nationalist Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has been under fire since Right Wing Watch posted various clips of him making outrageous comments, particularly his rant that Christians must take control of public schools and ban the teaching about “filth” like LGBTQ issues.

On Tuesday, Robinson appeared on a conference call hosted by radical right-wing pastor and radio host E.W. Jackson, who shares Robinson’s aversion to gay people and LGBTQ rights. During the call, Robinson continued to defend his anti-LGBTQ tirade and announced that there is a 95 percent chance that he is going to run for governor in North Carolina in 2024.

“We’re about 95 percent sure we’re gonna run for governor,” Robinson said. “Our current governor is term-limited. He’s on his second term. He’s on his way out, thank God. We have a guy we believe is behind him on that side who will be just as bad, if not worse, than him. We’re in the vein right now of gearing up for that. We haven’t announced, but we’re about 95 percent sure that that’s the direction that we’re going in. … We need to stay here North Carolina to protect North Carolina from some of the craziness that’s going on at the federal level and continue to help the state rise under conservative principles. So, we have not announced that we’re going to run for governor, but we’re about 95 percent there, and it’s a logical step for us to take. So, be on the lookout for that.”

Click here to access the full story as well as clips from the radio interview.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Faith leaders demand apology, dialogue from Robinson in response to homophobic remarks
  2. Number of religious leaders, people of faith condemning Lt. Governor’s “filth” remark against LGBTQ community grows
  3. Demonstrators, lawmakers to protest Lt. Gov. Robinson’s anti-LGBTQ remarks at Monday afternoon rally
  4. ICYMI: Lt. Gov Robinson records NRA fundraising ad, likens gun safety advocates to the KKK
  5. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson: Pregnant women — even victims of rape and incest — lose right to control their bodies

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Will property owners who lost land to scuttled Atlantic Coast Pipeline get it back?

Advocates cry foul as future of thousands of easements in North Carolina and Virginia remains uncert [...]

Nikole Hannah-Jones: “Dark and scary times” for public education

Fresh off the controversy at UNC, the Howard journalism professor pulls few punches in talk to North [...]

After GOP backlash, school boards association “apologizes” for letter asking for federal help to address threats of violence

Memo expresses "regret" for seeking federal assistance but does not ask Justice Department [...]

EPA: GenX far more toxic that originally thought, could prompt NC to significantly reduce health advisory goal

GenX, a chemical compound found in the drinking water of more than 1 million North Carolinians, is f [...]

The political right and the myth of color-blind capitalism

By any fair assessment, the United States has come a long way over the last century and a half in ov [...]

Running in place

The post Running in place appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

A key pandemic lesson: Throwing money at the problem of poverty actually works

If there’s one enduring myth in America, it’s that there’s nothing we can really do to end poverty. [...]

Congressman David Price’s retirement highlights the conundrum of public service in the modern era

Veteran Triangle-area Congressman David Price called it a career yesterday and revealed that he will [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a Courts, Law & Democracy Reporter for NC Policy Watch, to investigate, analyze and report on the federal and state judicial systems. This position will cover criminal and civil justice issues in the General Assembly and executive branch agencies, issues related to elections and voting, and other topics.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch