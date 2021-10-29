Court brief asks if the average person would consider NC courts unbiased if a son helped decide a case involving his father

Five former chairs of the state Judicial Standards Commission have asked the state Supreme Court to consider how the public will perceive the impartiality of courts if Supreme Court Justices Phil Berger Jr. and Tamara Barringer help decide a high-profile challenge to the state’s voter ID law.

Berger Jr.’s father is Senate leader Phil Berger, a named defendant in the lawsuit. Barringer voted for the voter ID law when she was a state Senator representing Wake County.

The Judicial Standards Commission investigates citizen complaints that judges or justices violated the North Carolina Code of Judicial Conduct, and advises and trains judges on their obligations under the Code.

The state NAACP, which suing over the voter ID law, wants Berger Jr. and Barringer to recuse themselves. A lawyer representing them previously told Policy Watch that they filed a motion to disqualify Berger Jr. and Barringer in July after seeing no indication they would step away voluntarily.

The question whether Berger Jr. and Barringer should be disqualified is one of the hottest legal debates in the state.

Three former state Supreme Court chief justices in a News & Observer op/ed detailed the state’s history of having individual judges decide whether to recuse themselves.

“In our collective experience on the court, the court deferred to the judgment of the individual justice or justices being asked to recuse,” the former chief justices wrote. “Without exception, recusal was not considered a matter for the whole court to resolve.”

The North Carolina Code of Judicial Conduct says “On motion of any party, a judge should disqualify himself/herself in a proceeding in which the judge’s impartiality may reasonably be questioned,” and gives an example a judge “within the third-degree of relationship” to a party a case. As father and son, Berger and Berger Jr. are first-degree relatives.

Legislative leaders are often named in lawsuits as representatives of the entire body.

But the friend of the court brief the former Judicial Standards Commission chairs filed says that Berger is more than just a nominal party.

A section of the budget passed in 2017 included provisions that give the House speaker and the Senate leader, whose official title is President Pro Tempore, control of strategy and lawyer selection when the state is being sued. The budget provisions go on to require the Attorney General’s office defend them when the state is sued, give the House Speaker and the Senate leader final authority to determine the defense, and the power to hire their own attorneys to intervene in suits challenging laws or the state constitution.

The 2017 provisions “indicate that the role now played by the President Pro Tempore of the Senate in constitutional challenges to litigation is not a vestigial remnant of some ancient legal doctrine, but a more recent development that came about during the tenure of the current President Pro Tempore and with his approval,” the brief says.

As for Barringer, who voted for voter ID, the brief says that a person who helps pass a law then decides its constitutionality may be in violation of the state constitution’s “separation of powers” directive.

The brief details a 2009 U.S. Supreme Court decision that a West Virginia justice should have recused himself from a case where the CEO of the lead defendant spent $3 million supporting the justice’s campaign.

The case “presents a cautionary case study of how the failure to have and apply appropriate standards for judicial disqualification can lead to the loss of confidence by the lay public, and even the national disrepute of a state court,” the brief says.