If CDC signs off, COVID-19 shots for kids to begin later this week

By
November 1, 2021
In COVID-19, News

Possibly related posts:

  1. COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 could be ready as soon as next week
  2. FDA panel recommends OK for Pfizer’s vaccine for kids 5 to 11
  3. Biden administration extends federal eviction moratorium for one final month
  4. Biden urges state and local leaders to postpone evictions while rental aid is distributed
  5. Feds order new eviction ban in counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A closer look at the rapid growth in electric and hybrid vehicles in NC

With more than three years to go before its self-imposed deadline, North Carolina has attained 40% o [...]

In three-way GOP Senate battle, Walker courts evangelical vote by embracing Robinson

In wake of Lt. Guv's anti-LGBTQ remarks, former rep describes effort to promote conservative Ch [...]

“Gerrymandering at its worst”: Public commenters pan proposed electoral maps

Voters ask redistricting mapmakers to respect community ties  One of the proposed maps for new congr [...]

Will property owners who lost land to scuttled Atlantic Coast Pipeline get it back?

Advocates cry foul as future of thousands of easements in North Carolina and Virginia remains uncert [...]

Moore redistricting…

The post Moore redistricting… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The political right and the myth of color-blind capitalism

By any fair assessment, the United States has come a long way over the last century and a half in ov [...]

Running in place

The post Running in place appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

A key pandemic lesson: Throwing money at the problem of poverty actually works

If there’s one enduring myth in America, it’s that there’s nothing we can really do to end poverty. [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a Courts, Law & Democracy Reporter for NC Policy Watch, to investigate, analyze and report on the federal and state judicial systems. This position will cover criminal and civil justice issues in the General Assembly and executive branch agencies, issues related to elections and voting, and other topics.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch