The best editorial of the weekend: It’s time for Richard Burr to go

By
November 1, 2021
In Commentary, COVID-19

In case you missed it, the editorial board of Raleigh’s News & Observer and the Charlotte Observer suggested yesterday that North Carolina’s senior U.S. Senator should consider resigning in light of the latest revelations surrounding his decision to take advantage of insider knowledge he received regarding the pandemic as Senate Intelligence Committee chair to make stock sales. This is from “North Carolina just got another reminder of Richard Burr’s COVID betrayal”:

New details arose Thursday regarding a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into possible insider trading by Burr. According to an SEC filing first reported by ProPublica, Burr possessed “material nonpublic information” regarding the incoming economic impact of the virus when he dumped roughly $1.6 million in stocks in February 2020. After doing so, he called his brother-in-law, the filing says — and the very next minute, Burr’s brother-in-law called his stock broker.

Burr’s big sale was previously the subject of an investigation by the Justice Department, who informed the senator in January that it would not pursue charges against him. But he — and his brother-in-law — remain under investigation by the SEC.

And as the editorial points out, time has not healed the wound caused by his betrayal:

Perhaps Burr thought that the stain of his actions would wash away with time. It hasn’t. We said last year that Burr’s actions were an affront to North Carolinians and embarrassing to the state, and nothing has changed our mind. Regardless of whether the SEC concludes that his actions were criminal, he has failed as a public servant, profiting off of a deadly virus while failing to convey to the public the seriousness of the threat it posed.

After reviewing once again some of he details of his — Burr was publicly reassuring the public that the situation was under control even as he was rapidly rearranging his personal stock portfolio and letting a select few intimates in on his scoop — the editorial puts it this way in conclusion:

Though Burr has long planned to step down in 2022, he ought to consider taking an earlier retirement. No matter what happens during the last year of his term, he will continue to be a politician who broke his commitment to serve and protect us when we needed him most. North Carolinians deserved better than that.

Click here to read and share the entire editorial.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Burr dodges another bullet on pandemic stock sales, remains on glide path to comfy retirement
  2. Richard Burr’s brother-in-law called stock broker, one minute after getting off phone with senator
  3. Stock wealth boomed during pandemic for wealthiest 1%
  4. Berger, Tills should apologize, rein in staffs in wake of outrageous COVID statements
  5. We’ve coddled ignorance for years. Now we’re all paying the price with COVID.

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
In three-way GOP Senate battle, Walker courts evangelical vote by embracing Robinson

In wake of Lt. Guv's anti-LGBTQ remarks, former rep describes effort to promote conservative Ch [...]

“Gerrymandering at its worst”: Public commenters pan proposed electoral maps

Voters ask redistricting mapmakers to respect community ties  One of the proposed maps for new congr [...]

Will property owners who lost land to scuttled Atlantic Coast Pipeline get it back?

Advocates cry foul as future of thousands of easements in North Carolina and Virginia remains uncert [...]

Nikole Hannah-Jones: “Dark and scary times” for public education

Fresh off the controversy at UNC, the Howard journalism professor pulls few punches in talk to North [...]

Moore redistricting…

The post Moore redistricting… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The political right and the myth of color-blind capitalism

By any fair assessment, the United States has come a long way over the last century and a half in ov [...]

Running in place

The post Running in place appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

A key pandemic lesson: Throwing money at the problem of poverty actually works

If there’s one enduring myth in America, it’s that there’s nothing we can really do to end poverty. [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a Courts, Law & Democracy Reporter for NC Policy Watch, to investigate, analyze and report on the federal and state judicial systems. This position will cover criminal and civil justice issues in the General Assembly and executive branch agencies, issues related to elections and voting, and other topics.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch