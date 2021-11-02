COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 to 11 cleared by CDC panel; final OK near

By
November 2, 2021
In COVID-19, News

Possibly related posts:

  1. COVID-19 booster shots to roll out starting next month
  2. COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 could be ready as soon as next week
  3. FDA panel recommends OK for Pfizer’s vaccine for kids 5 to 11
  4. If CDC signs off, COVID-19 shots for kids to begin later this week
  5. Bill to block Governor from from mandating vaccinations passes state House

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Special report: Americans in climate-threatened regions anxious for solutions from world summit

Flooded beach towns will be abandoned along millions of miles of coastlines. Islands will be inundat [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at the rapid growth in electric and hybrid vehicles in NC

With more than three years to go before its self-imposed deadline, North Carolina has attained 40% o [...]

In three-way GOP Senate battle, Walker courts evangelical vote by embracing Robinson

In wake of Lt. Guv's anti-LGBTQ remarks, former rep describes effort to promote conservative Ch [...]

“Gerrymandering at its worst”: Public commenters pan proposed electoral maps

Voters ask redistricting mapmakers to respect community ties  One of the proposed maps for new congr [...]

For the good of the country and the planet, Democrats in Congress must hang together

There are several hugely important items that were left out of the compromise domestic policy plan t [...]

Moore redistricting…

The post Moore redistricting… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The political right and the myth of color-blind capitalism

By any fair assessment, the United States has come a long way over the last century and a half in ov [...]

Running in place

The post Running in place appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a Courts, Law & Democracy Reporter for NC Policy Watch, to investigate, analyze and report on the federal and state judicial systems. This position will cover criminal and civil justice issues in the General Assembly and executive branch agencies, issues related to elections and voting, and other topics.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch