NC House Democrats protest new GOP member who was in the Jan. 6 pro-Trump mob in Washington

By
November 2, 2021
NC Rep. Donnie Loftis

Many NC House Democrats walked out of the chamber Monday night to protest the seating of new member Donnie Loftis, a Gaston County Republican who was part of the January 6 pro-Trump mob.

Loftis replaces Dana Bumgardner, who died in early October.

WRAL reported in October on deleted Loftis Facebook posts where he described being at the U.S. Capitol entrance when rioters broke in, and being hit three times with tear gas.

Loftis told WRAL in a text message that he had “zero involvement in the rioting.”

Gathered with other Democrats outside the House chamber Monday night, Rep. James Gailliard of Nash County said they decided not to participate in or witness Loftis’ swearing in to protest his being seated in the General Assembly.

“We had the will of the people being threatened to be overturned,” Gailliard said of the January 6 insurrection. “This was really an attack on democracy, which is an attack on everybody, whether you are Black, white, brown, Christian, Jewish, Muslim, it was an attack on our entire nation.  We have to defend democracy. We should not be supporting the seating of an individual who participated in that.”

Rioters seeking to prevent certification of Joe Biden’s election victory overran outnumbered police to break in through the Capitol’s doors and windows. More than 100 police officers were injured.  Lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence were hustled from the House and Senate chambers as rioters approached.

Loftis posted on Facebook that he “got gassed three times and was at the entrance when they breached the door,” WRAL reported. “I spoke to many service members, and we all agreed that we didn’t want to be there, but we had no other choice. They don’t get it that they work for us. And I mean that in a respectful way,” Loftis wrote.

Loftis is an Army veteran who referenced on Facebook the enlistment oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies.

“My Oath of Enlistment has the phrase ‘both foreign and domestic,’” Loftis wrote. “We didn’t think it would actually be domestic.”

After Monday night’s session, Loftis spoke with Republican colleagues gathered around his desk.  He did not answer reporters’ questions.

“I am happy to be serving District 109,” he said.

