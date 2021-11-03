State Superintendent Catherine Truitt vows to fight for same ‘principles’ as new Virginia governor

By
November 3, 2021
In Education

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt shared a celebratory tweet Wednesday congratulating Republican Glenn Youngkin on his victory in the Virginia governor’s race.

The superintendent tweeted that “Parents’ voices were heard loud and clear last night in VA!” and she pledged to “continue to fight for these basic principles in NC.”

Youngkin, a political newcomer, defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor, in a tightly contested race in which education became a key issue.

Youngkin has committed to building at least 20 charter schools across Virginia to offer parents more choice. And he has vowed to ban Critical Race Theory (CRT), an obscure academic discipline that examines how American racism has shaped law and public policy. Most K-12 educators say CRT is not taught in public schools.

Catherine Truitt

Truitt, nevertheless, has also pledged to fight against CRT in North Carolina’s K-12 schools.

“As your superintendent, I will continue to do everything I can to stop CRT and eradicate it from classrooms,” Truitt said during a June “meet and greet” with Orange County Republicans. “Republicans in NC are united on this.”

McAuliffe received a lot of criticism for saying parents should not tell schools what to teach during a debate before Tuesday’s election.

Truitt’s tweet included a survey question from an NBC News exit poll showing that 94% of Youngkin’s supporters believe parents should have “a lot/some say” in curriculum.  Meanwhile, 74% of McAuliffe supporters agreed that parents should have “a lot/some say” in curriculum.

