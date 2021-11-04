State Superintendent Catherine Truitt: Vaccination requirement a ‘clear example of government overreach’

A new federal rule requiring companies with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or test negative for COVID-19 once a week is a “clear example of government overreach,” State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said in a statement Thursday.

Truitt’s criticism came shortly after the new rule was issued by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). It’s part of President’s Joe Biden’s plan to slow the spread of COVID-19 by requiring workers to get vaccinated.

The new emergency temporary standard will protect more than 84 million workers from the spread on the coronavirus, federal officials said.

“COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on workers, and we continue to see dangerous levels of cases,” U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said in a statement. “We must take action to implement this emergency temporary standard to contain the virus and protect people in the workplace against the grave danger of COVID-19.

School districts with 100 or more employees are covered by the new OSHA standard.

Truitt, a breast cancer survivor and an asthmatic, said she will continue to encourage North Carolinians to get vaccinated.

“I’ve repeatedly shared that we need students in the classroom learning in a face-to-face environment and the best way to maintain this is through vaccination,” she said. “However, the federal government’s decision to mandate vaccination is one of the clearest examples of government overreach and one of the purest attacks on personal choice. I’ve always maintained these decisions are best made by an individual, or parents, and in tandem with a trusted health care provider.”

Truitt said North Carolina’s public school system is already facing severe hardship and staffing challenges as a result of the pandemic. The mandate has the potential to exacerbate those concerns, she said.

“In the coming days, our Department looks forward to working with the North Carolina Department of Labor and Commissioner Josh Dobson as he seeks to implement a plan that is right for North Carolina,” Truitt said.

The new rules requires employers to provide paid time to workers to get vaccinated and to allow for paid leave to recover from any side effects.

The emergency temporary standard does not require employers to pay for testing. Employers, however, may be required to pay for testing to comply with other laws, regulations, collective bargaining agreements, or other collectively negotiated agreements.

The new standard requires:

Employers to determine the vaccination status of each employee, obtain acceptable proof of vaccination status from vaccinated employees and maintain records and a roster of each employee’s vaccination status.

Employees to provide prompt notice when they test positive for COVID-19 or receive a COVID-19 diagnosis. Employers must then remove the employee from the workplace, regardless of vaccination status; employers must not allow them to return to work until they meet required criteria.

Employers to ensure each worker who is not fully vaccinated is tested for COVID-19 at least weekly (if the worker is in the workplace at least once a week) or within seven days before returning to work (if the worker is away from the workplace for a week or longer).

Employers to ensure that in most circumstances, each employee who has not been fully vaccinated wears a face covering when indoors or when occupying a vehicle with another person for work purposes.