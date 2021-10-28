fbpx

Report: Robinson “95 percent sure” of 2024 run for Governor

By
October 28, 2021
In Commentary, News

Looks like any hope that caring and thinking North Carolinians might have had that the recent controversy surrounding hateful and bigoted statements by Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson might have inspired him to pipe down will not be realized. A news story posted today by the Right Wing Watch project of the national advocacy group People for the American Way reports that Robinson told a radio host on Tuesday that he is sticking by his positions and is “95 percent sure” that he will run for Governor in 2024.

This is from the story — “Christian nationalist NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is ‘95% sure’ he’s going to run for Governor”:

North Carolina’s Christian nationalist Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has been under fire since Right Wing Watch posted various clips of him making outrageous comments, particularly his rant that Christians must take control of public schools and ban the teaching about “filth” like LGBTQ issues.

On Tuesday, Robinson appeared on a conference call hosted by radical right-wing pastor and radio host E.W. Jackson, who shares Robinson’s aversion to gay people and LGBTQ rights. During the call, Robinson continued to defend his anti-LGBTQ tirade and announced that there is a 95 percent chance that he is going to run for governor in North Carolina in 2024.

“We’re about 95 percent sure we’re gonna run for governor,” Robinson said. “Our current governor is term-limited. He’s on his second term. He’s on his way out, thank God. We have a guy we believe is behind him on that side who will be just as bad, if not worse, than him. We’re in the vein right now of gearing up for that. We haven’t announced, but we’re about 95 percent sure that that’s the direction that we’re going in. … We need to stay here North Carolina to protect North Carolina from some of the craziness that’s going on at the federal level and continue to help the state rise under conservative principles. So, we have not announced that we’re going to run for governor, but we’re about 95 percent there, and it’s a logical step for us to take. So, be on the lookout for that.”

Click here to access the full story as well as clips from the radio interview.

