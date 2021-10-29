fbpx

Feds: Kansas-based sect with NC ties physically, mentally exploited children to operate business empire

By
October 29, 2021
In Courts & the Law, News

Photo: Getty Images

TOPEKA, KAN. — Five men and three women indicted for allegedly coercing minors to work without compensation were inspired by a leader who claimed to have attained god-like status after traveling with angels through the galaxy and who twisted the Islamic faith to support a business empire in Kansas and other states.

Federal prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday indictments secured through a grand jury asserted kids as young as eight years old were forced by adult members of the United Nation of Islam to work in gas stations, bakeries and restaurants while also performing household chores. Some minors worked 16 hours a day without pay, with leaders of the sect defending the practice by telling children they owed a duty to Allah.

The children weren’t provided a meaningful education, federal prosecutors said, despite promises to parents their kids would receive fulsome schooling and develop life skills by enrolling in the University of Arts and Logistics of Civilization and working at businesses located in Kansas City, Kansas.

“UNOI did not inform the parents that their children would work extended hours, sometimes in lieu of attending school, or be sent to other UNOI businesses around the country to work extended hours and receive no legitimate education,” federal court records said.

Click here to read the indictment in a PDF document.

Organizers of the group allegedly blocked victims from reading newspapers or books of their choosing and were physically and mentally abused the children. Victims lived off a diet confined largely to bean soup and salads or went for days by consuming only lemon juice, officials said. The victims couldn’t travel freely and rarely received legitimate medical treatment, prosecutors said.

Victims were required to live in cramped barrack housing, were relocated without notice from one state to another and rarely had an opportunity to speak with their parents outside the presence of cult leaders.

Meanwhile, prosecutors said, the defendants and their immediate families lived in spacious housing, ate whatever food they wanted and worked at their own discretion.

The people orchestrating use of child labor in businesses from 2000 to 2012 were led by Daniel Aubrey Jenkins. The sect was founded by the late Royall Jenkins, a trucker who claimed he was Allah. Royall Jenkins asserted that he learned how to rule the world by traveling through the galaxy with angels who had abducted him. Royall Jenkins wasn’t indicted and apparently died of COVID-19 complications in September.

Youth under control of the organization had to endure “Fruit of Islam Beatdowns” by adult leaders, the indictment said, and victims were indoctrinated with the idea they would burn in an eternal bonfire if they ran away.

Females under direction of the organization had to maintain specific weights or face humiliation and scorn, prosecutors said. In addition, court records say, some children were forced to undergo colon cleansings that involved streaming gallons of water through a tube inserted into the rectum.

The defendants directed the victims to shower in a certain way and required some victims to undergo colonics performed by adult members,” the indictment said.

Dustin Slinkard, acting U.S. attorney for Kansas, and Ryan Huschka, assistant U.S. attorney for Kansas, secured indictments from a federal grand jury in Kansas against the eight defendants.

They are: Daniel Aubrey Jenkins, 40, Lawrenceville, Georgia; Kaaba Majeed, 47, Jonesboro, Georgia; Randolph Rodney Hadley, 46, Fairburn, Georgia; Yunus Rassoul, 36, Cape Coral, Florida; James Staton, 59, Fayetteville, North Carolina; Jacelyn Greenwell, 42, Severn, Maryland; Etenia Kinard, 46, Waldorf, Maryland; and Dana Peach, 57, Clinton, Maryland.

They allegedly operated businesses in Wichita and Kansas City, Kansas, as well as New York City; Temple Hills and Baltimore, Maryland; Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio; Atlanta, Georgia; New Jersey, New Haven and Hamden, Connecticut; Durham, North Carolina; and Mobile, Alabama. The indictment also indicates the group maintained a “temple” in Raleigh.

Majeed served as a national lieutenant in United Nation of Islam, while Rassoul took on the role of national minister. Hadley was a captain. Aubrey was responsible for male membership. Kinard and Greenwell oversaw youth membership.

If convicted, the defendants could be sentenced for a maximum of 20 years in prison for forced labor and up to five years behind bars for conspiracy to commit forced labor. Both offenses carry a top fine of $250,000.

Tim Carpenter is a reporter for the Kansas Reflector, which first published this story.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Tim Carpenter
Load More In Courts & the Law

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Teacher diversity: Experts tell State Board of Ed that NC can and should do better

Stacey McAdoo always knew that she was gifted. The 2019 Arkansas Teacher of the Year’s mother… [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at the state of North Carolina’s economy, now and in the future

"We've gotten everything we lost back, plus a little more." Dr. John Connaughton, professor of financial… [...]

Transgender prisoner fighting for gender-affirming surgery

When Kanautica Zayre-Brown was transferred to Anson Correctional Institution in 2019, she became the first incarcerated… [...]

Members of the public say their testimony was distorted in Senate redistricting process

Maurice Holland Jr. laughed ruefully when he heard that a Republican Senate redistricting leader used Holland’s… [...]

President Biden’s remarkable record of accomplishment under nearly impossible circumstances

It’s been almost 90 years since humorist Will Rogers uttered his famous lament: “I am not… [...]

Redistricting & The Sandbag District

The post Redistricting & The Sandbag District appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Berger-Barringer controversy makes clear that NC should make its judicial ethics rules stronger, not weaker

The justices of the North Carolina Supreme Court are currently debating how they should handle conflicts… [...]

For the good of the country and the planet, Democrats in Congress must stick together

There are several hugely important items that were left out of the compromise domestic policy plan… [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a Courts, Law & Democracy Reporter for NC Policy Watch, to investigate, analyze and report on the federal and state judicial systems. This position will cover criminal and civil justice issues in the General Assembly and executive branch agencies, issues related to elections and voting, and other topics.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch