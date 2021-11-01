The best editorial of the weekend: It’s time for Richard Burr to go

In case you missed it, the editorial board of Raleigh’s News & Observer and the Charlotte Observer suggested yesterday that North Carolina’s senior U.S. Senator should consider resigning in light of the latest revelations surrounding his decision to take advantage of insider knowledge he received regarding the pandemic as Senate Intelligence Committee chair to make stock sales. This is from “North Carolina just got another reminder of Richard Burr’s COVID betrayal”:

New details arose Thursday regarding a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into possible insider trading by Burr. According to an SEC filing first reported by ProPublica, Burr possessed “material nonpublic information” regarding the incoming economic impact of the virus when he dumped roughly $1.6 million in stocks in February 2020. After doing so, he called his brother-in-law, the filing says — and the very next minute, Burr’s brother-in-law called his stock broker. Burr’s big sale was previously the subject of an investigation by the Justice Department, who informed the senator in January that it would not pursue charges against him. But he — and his brother-in-law — remain under investigation by the SEC.

And as the editorial points out, time has not healed the wound caused by his betrayal:

Perhaps Burr thought that the stain of his actions would wash away with time. It hasn’t. We said last year that Burr’s actions were an affront to North Carolinians and embarrassing to the state, and nothing has changed our mind. Regardless of whether the SEC concludes that his actions were criminal, he has failed as a public servant, profiting off of a deadly virus while failing to convey to the public the seriousness of the threat it posed.

After reviewing once again some of he details of his — Burr was publicly reassuring the public that the situation was under control even as he was rapidly rearranging his personal stock portfolio and letting a select few intimates in on his scoop — the editorial puts it this way in conclusion:

Though Burr has long planned to step down in 2022, he ought to consider taking an earlier retirement. No matter what happens during the last year of his term, he will continue to be a politician who broke his commitment to serve and protect us when we needed him most. North Carolinians deserved better than that.

Click here to read and share the entire editorial.