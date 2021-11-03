fbpx

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt vows to fight for same ‘principles’ as new Virginia governor

By
November 3, 2021
In Education

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt shared a celebratory tweet Wednesday congratulating Republican Glenn Youngkin on his victory in the Virginia governor’s race.

The superintendent tweeted that “Parents’ voices were heard loud and clear last night in VA!” and she pledged to “continue to fight for these basic principles in NC.”

Youngkin, a political newcomer, defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor, in a tightly contested race in which education became a key issue.

Youngkin has committed to building at least 20 charter schools across Virginia to offer parents more choice. And he has vowed to ban Critical Race Theory (CRT), an obscure academic discipline that examines how American racism has shaped law and public policy. Most K-12 educators say CRT is not taught in public schools.

Catherine Truitt

Truitt, nevertheless, has also pledged to fight against CRT in North Carolina’s K-12 schools.

“As your superintendent, I will continue to do everything I can to stop CRT and eradicate it from classrooms,” Truitt said during a June “meet and greet” with Orange County Republicans. “Republicans in NC are united on this.”

McAuliffe received a lot of criticism for saying parents should not tell schools what to teach during a debate before Tuesday’s election.

Truitt’s tweet included a survey question from an NBC News exit poll showing that 94% of Youngkin’s supporters believe parents should have “a lot/some say” in curriculum.  Meanwhile, 74% of McAuliffe supporters agreed that parents should have “a lot/some say” in curriculum.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Greg Childress
Load More In Education

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Teacher diversity: Experts tell State Board of Ed that NC can and should do better

Stacey McAdoo always knew that she was gifted. The 2019 Arkansas Teacher of the Year’s mother… [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at the state of North Carolina’s economy, now and in the future

"We've gotten everything we lost back, plus a little more." Dr. John Connaughton, professor of financial… [...]

Transgender prisoner fighting for gender-affirming surgery

When Kanautica Zayre-Brown was transferred to Anson Correctional Institution in 2019, she became the first incarcerated… [...]

Members of the public say their testimony was distorted in Senate redistricting process

Maurice Holland Jr. laughed ruefully when he heard that a Republican Senate redistricting leader used Holland’s… [...]

President Biden’s remarkable record of accomplishment under nearly impossible circumstances

It’s been almost 90 years since humorist Will Rogers uttered his famous lament: “I am not… [...]

Redistricting & The Sandbag District

The post Redistricting & The Sandbag District appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Berger-Barringer controversy makes clear that NC should make its judicial ethics rules stronger, not weaker

The justices of the North Carolina Supreme Court are currently debating how they should handle conflicts… [...]

For the good of the country and the planet, Democrats in Congress must stick together

There are several hugely important items that were left out of the compromise domestic policy plan… [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a Courts, Law & Democracy Reporter for NC Policy Watch, to investigate, analyze and report on the federal and state judicial systems. This position will cover criminal and civil justice issues in the General Assembly and executive branch agencies, issues related to elections and voting, and other topics.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch