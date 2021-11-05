Gerrymandered maps, pollution hotspots, the latest on vaccine mandates and more of the week’s top stories on Policy Watch

1. Members of the public say their testimony was distorted in Senate redistricting process

Maurice Holland Jr. laughed ruefully when he heard that a Republican Senate redistricting leader used Holland’s comments to justify a newly drawn congressional district.

The district, which includes part of the Sandhills, that Republicans drew is the opposite of what Holland wanted.

“It’s a farce,” Holland said in an interview with Policy Watch.

This week, Sen. Warren Daniel, one of his chamber’s redistricting chairmen, mentioned the names of 10 people whose comments he said were considered when drawing congressional districts.

Policy Watch interviewed four of those people. Three said that their comments were distorted and taken out of context to support a bad map. [Read more…]

2. Over 30 air pollution “hotspots” in North Carolina have elevated cancer rates, per ProPublica study

The hundreds of people who live closest to SGL Carbon in Morganton are breathing air so polluted that they face a lifetime cancer risk 120 times greater than set by the EPA. Each year, SGL is allowed by state permit to emits nearly a ton of methylene chloride and 174 pounds of benzene, both known carcinogens

The area near the plant is one of thousands of “hotspots” identified by ProPublica, which yesterday unveiled a massive environmental story that mapped the spread of cancer-causing chemicals from sources of hazardous air pollution across the country between 2014 and 2018.

Of the thousands of “hotspots” in the U.S. — not just census tracts, but down to the neighborhood level — there are more than 30 in North Carolina. (See list below.) [Read more…]

3. State Superintendent Catherine Truitt: Vaccination requirement a ‘clear example of government overreach’

A new federal rule requiring companies with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or test negative for COVID-19 once a week is a “clear example of government overreach,” State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said in a statement Thursday.

Truitt’s criticism came shortly after the new rule was issued by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). It’s part of President’s Joe Biden’s plan to slow the spread of COVID-19 by requiring workers to get vaccinated.

The new emergency temporary standard will protect more than 84 million workers from the spread on the coronavirus, federal officials said. [Read more…]



4. State commission provided blueprint to close achievement gap 20 years ago

Twenty years ago, the NC Commission on Raising Achievement and Closing Gaps issued a report with 11 recommendations to improve minority students’ academic achievement.

On Tuesday, the State Board of Education (SBE) acknowledged that many of the report’s goals have not been met even as it posthumously honored Robert Bridges, the longtime North Carolina educator who chaired the ground-breaking Commission

Bridges was the first Black superintendent of the Wake County school system. He died in September. The SBE presented Bridges’ family a gift to show its appreciation for his efforts to ensure a “sound and basic education” for North Carolina’s school children. [Read more…]

5. Supreme Court takes up major gun rights case. Here’s what’s at stake.

All eyes will be on the U.S. Supreme Court today when the high court will take up the first major Second Amendment case in more than a decade.

The case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, could have major implications for states and their ability to regulate guns, according to three Duke University scholars.

Law professor Joseph Blocher, co-director of the Center for Firearms Law, says this marks the first time since 2008, when the court struck down a Washington, D.C. ban on handgun ownership in the home, that gun rights or regulation have been before the nation’s highest court.

“Although the vast majority of Second Amendment challenges since Heller have failed, that is most gun regulations have been upheld against Second Amendment challenges, many states have chosen to deregulate guns in various ways that the Constitution does not specifically require,” said Blocher. [Read more…]



6. DEQ takes legal action against Colonial Pipeline over Huntersville gasoline spill

The NC Department of Environmental Quality is taking Colonial Pipeline to court for allegedly “failing to meet their obligations” in its clean up of a 1.29-million gallon gasoline spill in Huntersville, the nation’s largest such accident since 1991.

According to the complaint, filed in Mecklenburg County Superior Court, Colonial has failed to provide DEQ with “essential information required for appropriate remediation at the site.” This includes an accurate estimate of the amount of fuel that was released into the environment; nor has Colonial fully investigated the extent of PFAS contamination at the site, which is thought to be the result of material applied to the gasoline to keep it from igniting shortly after the spill.

Nor is Colonial fully using hydraulic control wells at the spill site. That could allow the petroleum contamination to spread beyond the 11 acres currently documented. [Read more…]