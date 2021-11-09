Got questions about the COVID vaccine for kids? DHHS hosts a tele-town hall tonight.

Many North Carolina parents have been flocking to their pediatrician or local pharmacy since last weekend to get their children protected against the coronavirus. Still, other parents may still want more information before seeking out the Pfizer vaccine.

Tuesday evening DHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen will host a ‘fireside chat’ with pediatrician Rasheeda Monroe, M.D. to answer the public’s questions.

Dr. Monroe currently serves as the Medical Director of Primary Care Pediatrics at WakeMed.

The fireside chat will livestream from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m on NCDHHS social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter and YouTube).

To submit questions, you can dial into the event by calling (855)-756-7520 Ext.76807#.

According to DHHS, more than 69% of North Carolina teens between the ages of 12 and 17, and 71% of adults, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 11.6 million total doses of the vaccine have been administered in our state since the start of the pandemic.