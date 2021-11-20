fbpx

Weekend humor from Celia Rivenbark: On banning books while ignoring Junior’s video games…

By
November 20, 2021
In Commentary

Soooo, quick question to all the parents who are screeching at their local school board meetings because their lil darlins have been exposed to Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye.” Yeah. That Toni Morrison. The one with the Pulitzer Prize, the Nobel for literature, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. What a hack, amiright?

I get it. Your kid is super fragile, and you don’t want him or her to read about real life stuff like sex, gender, race, poverty and class issues. True, it’s your kid; you have every right to whine and stomp at the school board meeting trying to cancel culture certain authors all over the place but back to my question…

Do y’all police your kids’ violent video game consumption with the same passion or is it just all that scary reading and writing that gets you all riled up?

Why do I just know you smile, shrug and say, “Kids. What’re you gonna do?” as you peek in Brandon’s darkened bedroom adorned with the new “Six Days in Fallujah” poster and tell him it’s time for supper.

“Just a sec, Mom,” he growls. “Gotta blow up a few more cities and, whoa, is that a hooker who needs me to teach her a lesson? Why, yes. Yes, it is. Just put my plate in the microwave…”

Of course, this is just speculation on my part. Maybe you don’t allow your kids to play violent video games. Maybe every night at your house is just a home-cooked dinner followed by a couple of hours of Monopoly or a PG movie you’ve personally vetted. Because one thing’s for sure. Your kid would never watch a movie containing sex, racial tensions or (shudder) gratuitous violence. I mean not in your home or even a friend’s home. Or on computer or laptop. It would NEVER happen. Also how much do you listen to your kids’ music? Right. It’s just those awful hedonistic BOOKS!

Yes, Toni Morrison porn is what’s corrupting the youth. Any fool could see that. And then say it out loud at a school board meeting.

Books. Sigh. It’s always the books, isn’t it?

A few years ago, I showed up at a reading and signing for a book I’d written that contains a mild curse word in the title. Why did I have to put a curse word in the title? That’s easy. Curse words catch the eye of the book holder. Hey, I own my stuff and that’s the truth.

Anyway, I mosey up to the large display of my book in the store window. And what to my wondering eyes should appear? Yes. Probably 50 copies of my book, all with Post-it Notes hiding the minor-league cuss word.

“We had a mom strolling her baby by earlier and she was offended and asked us to do something,” said the store manager.

Ugh. Moms.

On the other hand, her kid was clearly an advanced reader so yay that.

Because my book stuff is often racier than material that runs in a family newspaper, I warn anyone with kids at a reading to leave before I even start. Experience has taught me there is nothing more sanctimonious and irritating than a huffy mom who has dragged her 5-year-old to a book signing. It’s like a 99 on the “Well, I Nevah!” meter.

Hey, here’s a thought screechy school board parent: Why not encourage your kid to read? It doesn’t have to be Toni Morrison (although it should be). Reading isn’t an inherently subversive activity. It’s more of a broadening your world view, making you smarter and encouraging you to think kind of activity.

Besides those obvious benefits, look at it like this: Reading will definitely give the video game hookers a much-needed break from all that decapitation and objectifying. So there’s that.

Celia Rivenbark is a NYT-bestselling author and columnist. Write her at [email protected].

 

 

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Celia Rivenbark
Load More In Commentary

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
General Assembly sends new state budget to Cooper for final approval

Despite concerns, most Senate and House Democrats vote to approve $25.9 billion plan  The first complete… [...]

NC State officials say troubled chemistry building has been found safe, but scientists who work there question testing

After a series of tests at N.C. State’s Dabney Hall, home to the Chemistry Department, the… [...]

The legislature’s environmental budget: What’s in it, how much, and why it matters to you

For the past 10 years, Republican-led majorities in the General Assembly have sacked the Department of… [...]

‘A matter of dignity’: Biden signs executive order to address violence against Indigenous people

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Monday addressing violence against Indigenous communities. “These efforts… [...]

Court challenge to voter ID amendment demands unbiased “referees”

Imagine that you are a basketball player. You show up at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Dean… [...]

Judge’s order to up school funding is legally, practically, and morally correct

It’s about time. What took so long? Better late than never. Those are some of the… [...]

Gone Rogue…

The post Gone Rogue… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Congress must raise taxes on the wealthy to pay for Build Back Better

Over the last 18 months of pandemic and economic disruption, we’ve seen the hardships people face… [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a Courts, Law & Democracy Reporter for NC Policy Watch, to investigate, analyze and report on the federal and state judicial systems. This position will cover criminal and civil justice issues in the General Assembly and executive branch agencies, issues related to elections and voting, and other topics.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch