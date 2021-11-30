fbpx

If it’s Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson must be embarrassing the state again

By
November 30, 2021
In Commentary

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson

It’s always a little risky to try and psychoanalyze or diagnose the mental well-being of a public figure from a distance, but one thing is undeniable about North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson: the man has a serious case of homophobia — what Merriam Webster defines as “irrational fear of, aversion to, or discrimination against homosexuality or gay people.”

What’s more, Robinson likes to share his affliction publicly.

The latest of what now seem like umpteen incidents involving this deeply troubled man engaging in utterly outrageous and hurtful behavior took place yesterday afternoon, when he publicly confronted and attempted to bully a state lawmaker who courageously spoke in defense of human rights for all people.

This is from a story on WRAL.com:

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson confronted a Democratic lawmaker on Monday afternoon following her speech calling out elected officials who speak out against minorities.

Sen. Julie Mayfield, D-Buncombe, gave a speech that did not name Robinson, but said elected officials should have respect for all their constituents. Senate rules forbid members from criticizing other members by name on the chamber floor.

“My comments were absolutely in response to his very hateful statements against LGBTQ individuals,” Mayfield told WRAL News on Monday night.

After the session, Robinson told … Mayfield…”next time, before you get ready to say something on that floor, come see me.”

The confrontation appeared to be in response to Mayfield’s speech Monday, according to a tweet by Sen. Natasha Marcus, D-Mecklenburg…..

“As elected leaders, we have a responsibility to serve all of our constituents. Not just those who look like us, think like us or worship at the same church as us. We are here to serve everyone, even if we may not understand them and even if they didn’t – and never will – vote for us. And yes, even if they love differently from us,” Mayfield told fellow state lawmakers.

Mayfield went on to say that it was “folly” for elected officials to think they could speak in public and separate themselves from their elected office.

Sen. Julie Mayfield

Click here to explore the full story, which contains some video of the confrontation that Marcus captured.

The bottom line: Hardly a day goes by now in which Robinson doesn’t embarrass our state and cause pain and harm to good people. Meanwhile, as is noted in today’s edition of the Weekly Briefing, cowardly Republican leaders who know better stand by in cynical silence and allow this cruelty to continue.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Rob Schofield
Load More In Commentary

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Interior Department calls for oil and gas leasing updates, but not ending production

The U.S. Interior Department recommended increased fees for oil and gas exploration on federal lands as… [...]

Monday numbers: DOT budget includes $5 million for unmanned aircraft systems

The new state budget, signed into law by Gov. Cooper, the General Assembly included a raft… [...]

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President… [...]

Beyond partisan takes, ‘The Vote Collectors’ shows how the McCrae Dowless scandal was inevitable

In November of 2018, a blue wave brought election victory to Democrats in North Carolina and… [...]

A Charlie Brown budget for NC’s schoolchildren

The post A Charlie Brown budget for NC’s schoolchildren appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

In the face of sustained legislative neglect, it’s up to the courts to rescue North Carolina’s public schools

In the rough and tumble realm of politics, it can be a hard call as to… [...]

Ruthless and relentless: NC GOP election rigging continues apace with new voter suppression bills

You’d think, at some point, the folks who lead the North Carolina Republican Party might experience… [...]

What they are thankful for…

The post What they are thankful for… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a Courts, Law & Democracy Reporter for NC Policy Watch, to investigate, analyze and report on the federal and state judicial systems. This position will cover criminal and civil justice issues in the General Assembly and executive branch agencies, issues related to elections and voting, and other topics.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch