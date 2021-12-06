But she was more than just the persona portrayed in the media, the Johnsons said. Waller Foxworth was a loving wife and mother, a gracious host, an excellent teacher and an intellectual who loved to read and talk about books. She loved to cook and had a flair for the arts.

She also wrote a book, ”Love and Revolution,” about Nov. 3, 1979, and its aftermath.

She was a fighter up until the end, according to the Johnsons. Although she had been ill, Waller Foxworth stood through the annual memorial service on Nov. 3 instead of sitting. And she chose to have surgery, believing there was still work for her to do.

“She was tenacious in her commitment and beliefs of justice for all people,” Nelson Johnson said.