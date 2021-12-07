fbpx

Investigation urged of doctor who operated on immigrant women in detention

By
December 7, 2021
In immigration, News
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Ariana Figueroa
Load More In immigration

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
With two potential spoilers out of the U.S. Senate race, primary battles take shape and intensify

Filing season for the 2022 elections opened in true North Carolina style Monday, with the state… [...]

Fibs, fraud, and frustrations: North Carolina’s unemployment program draws more scrutiny

Claire Niver, a senior vice president with Pepsi Bottling Ventures, told legislators last week the global… [...]

State Court of Appeals hears arguments in challenge to legislature’s limits on hog nuisance lawsuits

Eastern NC residents say industry-initiated prohibitions in 2017 and 2018 Farm Acts are unconstitutional On Wednesday… [...]

Proposed charter school’s application slowed by link to troubled management firm

Previous "compliance" issues of Torchlight Academy Schools, LLC leads advisory board to question proposal for Perquimans… [...]

The GOP’s Carolina Squat

The post The GOP’s Carolina Squat appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Friday Follies (parody): Having made mincemeat of UNC epidemiologist’s COVID-19 claims, GOP lawmakers prepare to debunk other nefarious myths and conspiracies

In the afterglow of their dazzling takedown of a so-called infectious disease expert earlier this week… [...]

What’s at stake today as the U.S. Supreme Court considers Mississippi’s anti-abortion law

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court, an institution that has upheld the basic right to legally access… [...]

Why won’t that uncaring Joe Biden just snap his fingers and lower gas prices?

Hint: It has something to do with the realities of a market economy “In less than a… [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a Courts, Law & Democracy Reporter for NC Policy Watch, to investigate, analyze and report on the federal and state judicial systems. This position will cover criminal and civil justice issues in the General Assembly and executive branch agencies, issues related to elections and voting, and other topics.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch