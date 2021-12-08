fbpx

This is how North Carolina looks for COVID-19 variants

December 8, 2021
COVID-19 (Image:CDC)

North Carolina looks at the genetic make-up of the COVID-19 virus in about 5% to 10% of the state’s positive tests, Scott M. Shone, director of the state’s public health laboratory, said Wednesday.

Checking the genetic make-up of the COVID-19 virus, called genomic sequencing, is critical to learning how it mutates and where mutants spread.

As of Wednesday morning, the omicron variant had not been detected in the state, Shone said.

He spoke at a teleconference sponsored by the Association of Public Health Laboratories, which also featured Myra Kunas, director of Minnesota’s public health laboratory division in the state’s Health Department.

Scientists criticized lagging COVID-19 genetic sequencing in the United States early this year, according to Vox. Lab sequencing and genetic surveillance has picked up with an infusion of money from the federal American Rescue Fund, CNN reported.

Kelly Wroblewski, infectious diseases director at the public health laboratories association, said there were “clearly gaps” in the early response, but at the end of the second year of the pandemic “the system is largely working as it should.”

Earlier this year, North Carolina established a network of universities and health systems to sequence samples from across the state, Shone said.

Minnesota sequences about 20% of its positive samples, Kunas said.

State officials credited robust genetic sequencing with the detection the omicron variant there, according to MinnPost.

Kunas said the Minnesota public health lab does its own sequencing, works with the University of Minnesota Genomics Center that sequences hundreds of samples a week, and with a commercial laboratory that does diagnostic testing and can sequence up to 2,000 samples a week.

The omicron variant has been found in about one-third of US states, but delta variant continues to dominate.

COVID-19 in North Carolina, at 1,371 on Tuesday, are on the rise. COVID-19 hospitalizations haven’t dropped below 1,000 a day in North Carolina since delta became the dominant variant in the United States.

“Delta is most of what we find in this country,” Shone said. “Vaccines are highly effective, and boosters are critical.  We can’t take our eye off the fact that our response to delta is not over.”

