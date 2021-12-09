fbpx

Congress gives up on attempt to make women register for the draft after GOP outcry

By
December 9, 2021
In News
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Ariana Figueroa
Load More In News

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
GOP redistricting plans give rise to a trio of court challenges — here’s where things stand

With 2022 primaries looming, plaintiffs hope to secure speedy review by the state Supreme Court State… [...]

House Republicans slam treatment of Jan. 6 defendants held at D.C. jail

Controversial right-wing foursome -- Greene, Gosar, Gaetz and Gohmert -- say alleged Capitol insurrectionists are being… [...]

“We don’t have time to wait”: Residents tell DEQ it must quickly regulate toxic PFAS in drinking water

North Carolina lags behind several states in regulating PFAS, prompting residents with contaminated drinking water to… [...]

With two potential spoilers out of the U.S. Senate race, primary battles take shape and intensify

Filing season for the 2022 elections opened in true North Carolina style Monday, with the state… [...]

Reading banned books: An important remedy for America’s backsliding democracy

We’ve been buried by a blizzard of news lately. So much has happened ­­­­— special anti-mandate… [...]

Undermining a basic right: Republican politicians espouse a truly radical stance on public education

It’s a bedrock principle of American law that average people can vindicate their legal and constitutional… [...]

The GOP’s Carolina Squat

The post The GOP’s Carolina Squat appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Friday Follies (parody): Having made mincemeat of UNC epidemiologist’s COVID-19 claims, GOP lawmakers prepare to debunk other nefarious myths and conspiracies

In the afterglow of their dazzling takedown of a so-called infectious disease expert earlier this week… [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a Courts, Law & Democracy Reporter for NC Policy Watch, to investigate, analyze and report on the federal and state judicial systems. This position will cover criminal and civil justice issues in the General Assembly and executive branch agencies, issues related to elections and voting, and other topics.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch