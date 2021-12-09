The 2022 primaries are postponed. What now?

The state Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered that the 2022 primaries be pushed back from March 8 to May 17 to give courts time to consider lawsuits challenging new US House and legislative districts.

The court froze the candidate filing period for all offices, including local and judicial contests. The State Board of Elections said in a press release that as of Wednesday, more than 1,400 people had filed to run for office.

The Supreme Court ordered that a trial court hear two lawsuits that claim the GOP-drawn redistricting maps are unconstitutional.

The League of Conservation Voters sued claiming the US House and legislative plans are unconstitutional gerrymanders and dilute minority votes, Policy Watch reported. A group of voters backed by the National Redistricting Foundation is suing over the new congressional plan, claiming it is an extreme gerrymander of the kind that forced the legislature to redraw the districts in 2019.

The Supreme Court ordered the trial court to have a written ruling by January 11. Anyone who wants to appeal must file a notice within two business days.

Candidates who have already filed for office won’t have to do it again when filing reopens. They can withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period. If district lines change, some people who filed this week may no longer be eligible to run.

The abbreviated filing period revealed several former lawmakers want to return to the legislature: