A year into COVID vaccine distribution, NC leaders reflect on progress, a return to the “red zone”

Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of the very first COVID vaccines being distributed in North Carolina. Over the course of 12 months, more than 12 million doses have been administered along with nearly two million booster doses. Sixty-nine percent of the state’s adults are fully vaccinated.

But with winter approaching, COVID cases have been rising in recent weeks.

Outgoing Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said she is worried heading into the holidays.

“Our highest rates have been in children and young adults, which are our least vaccinated age groups,” said Cohen.

Less than 20% (or one in five) children age 5-11 have received the COVID-19 vaccine since it became available. The vaccination rate among young adults (age 12-17) stands at 46%.

“And unfortunately North Carolina is back into the CDC’s red zone with higher levels of community transmission.”

The increase in cases and hospitalizations are still being driven by the delta variant, not the newer and more contagious omicron variant.

Cohen said with the holidays approaching and extended families and friends getting together, there is a greater risk of getting and spreading COVID-19.

To minimize one’s own risk, Cohen suggested North Carolinians take three simple steps.

“First, get vaccinated as soon as possible, and get boosted as soon as you are eligible. Second, get tested. Before you attend an indoor gathering get tested, and before and after traveling,” advised Cohen. “Third, wear a mask. Everyone should be wearing a mask in public indoor places.”

Cohen believes people can gather safely this holiday season, if they taken an active role in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

“But I am still worried about our hospital capacity. We are seeing a more contagious version of COVID in the omicron variant on the horizon. We know we are going into the winter, which is what the COVID virus likes. And we know it is also flu season”

Currently, North Carolina is seeing more influenza activity than at any time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

Earlier this week, the state recorded the first reported flu-related death of the 2021–22 flu season. An adult in the western part of the state died due to complications of influenza.

In this case, the person tested positive for influenza and negative for COVID-19.

“So there are a lot of strains on our hospitals as we go into these winter months, so we definitely do need to be vigilant,” cautioned Cohen.”But this year we have tools. We just need to use them. That’s why you keep hearing the governor say our focus is certainly on vaccines and on boosters.”

The CDC recommends flu vaccination every year for everyone 6 months and older.

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be administered at the same visit. The CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 5 years old and older and COVID-19 booster for everyone 16 years of age and older when eligible.