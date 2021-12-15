fbpx

U.S. House Dems pass anti-Islamophobia bill, condemn Boebert remarks

By
December 15, 2021
In News
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Jacob Fischler
Load More In News

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Biden pick to lead FDA fields questions over pharma ties, abortion pill, COVID tests

With support from Richard Burr, Duke University professor seeks to return to position he held during… [...]

Unexplained drilling on land owned by former lawmaker alarms neighbors in Yadkin County

Firm headed by developer with links to mining and fracking is looking for something on former… [...]

Monday numbers: NC’s biggest sewage offenders rack up millions of dollars in fines

Sewage backing up into people's showers in Currituck County. Millions of gallons of hog waste flooding… [...]

UNC Board of Trustees approves “outspoken conservative” voice as new provost

The UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees approved Chris Clemens, a senior associate dean in the College… [...]

Toyota deal highlights the political right’s detachment from reality on the seminal issue confronting humanity

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in North Carolina – or, at least, the… [...]

‘Must read’ report: The persistent and pervasive challenge of child poverty and hunger in North Carolina

Sometimes we get used to things we should never get used to. North Carolina countenances extraordinary… [...]

He spoke not a word, but went straight to work…

The post He spoke not a word, but went straight to work… appeared first on NC… [...]

Reading banned books: An important remedy for America’s backsliding democracy

We’ve been buried by a blizzard of news lately. So much has happened ­­­­— special anti-mandate… [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a Courts, Law & Democracy Reporter for NC Policy Watch, to investigate, analyze and report on the federal and state judicial systems. This position will cover criminal and civil justice issues in the General Assembly and executive branch agencies, issues related to elections and voting, and other topics.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch