fbpx

Pandemic rental relief program ends application process Friday

By
December 17, 2021
In COVID-19, News

Time to apply for the Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program closes out this evening at 6 p.m. With much of the available federal funding committed to current applicants, the program is expected to exhaust its remaining funding this week.

Here are five fast facts about the program that has promoted housing stability since the early days of the pandemic:

  • To date, the NC Hope program has awarded $744 million. That funding is provided to the state through U.S. Department of Treasury Coronavirus Relief Fund allocations and the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
  • 148,939 North Carolina households have been helped through the program
  • $585 million has already been paid directly to landlords and utility companies across North Carolina
  • The U.S. Department of Treasury ranked the NC HOPE Program as No. 3 in the nation for number of households served
  • North Carolina is not alone in it’s need to end the program. Texas and Oregon have also announced plans to close their rental assistance programs due to a substantial increase in applications since the Thanksgiving holiday.

Renters experiencing financial hardship in the 88 counties served by HOPE should apply for assistance at www.HOPE.NC.gov or by calling 888-9ASK-HOPE (888-927-5467) by 6:00 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 17.

Laura Hogshead is director of the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency, which administers the HOPE Program.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Clayton Henkel
Load More In COVID-19

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Jackson bows out of U.S. Senate race, endorses Beasley allowing Democrats to avoid contentious primary

Jeff Jackson dropped out of the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate and offered a full-throated endorsement… [...]

How an election denier’s fan club got its start in the states

Despite record of false claims, retired army officer who urged overturning the 2020 election met with… [...]

What will happen in NC if the Supreme Court ends the constitutional right to an abortion?

Advocates predict an influx of patients from other states if Roe vs. Wade falls, but that… [...]

Biden pick to lead FDA fields questions over pharma ties, abortion pill, COVID tests

With support from Richard Burr, Duke University professor seeks to return to position he held during… [...]

Toyota deal highlights the political right’s detachment from reality on the seminal issue confronting humanity

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in North Carolina – or, at least, the… [...]

‘Must read’ report: The persistent and pervasive challenge of child poverty and hunger in North Carolina

Sometimes we get used to things we should never get used to. North Carolina countenances extraordinary… [...]

He spoke not a word, but went straight to work…

The post He spoke not a word, but went straight to work… appeared first on NC… [...]

Reading banned books: An important remedy for America’s backsliding democracy

We’ve been buried by a blizzard of news lately. So much has happened ­­­­— special anti-mandate… [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a Courts, Law & Democracy Reporter for NC Policy Watch, to investigate, analyze and report on the federal and state judicial systems. This position will cover criminal and civil justice issues in the General Assembly and executive branch agencies, issues related to elections and voting, and other topics.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch