Pandemic rental relief program ends application process Friday

Time to apply for the Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program closes out this evening at 6 p.m. With much of the available federal funding committed to current applicants, the program is expected to exhaust its remaining funding this week.

Here are five fast facts about the program that has promoted housing stability since the early days of the pandemic:

To date, the NC Hope program has awarded $744 million . That funding is provided to the state through U.S. Department of Treasury Coronavirus Relief Fund allocations and the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

North Carolina households have been helped through the program $585 million has already been paid directly to landlords and utility companies across North Carolina

North Carolina is not alone in it’s need to end the program. Texas and Oregon have also announced plans to close their rental assistance programs due to a substantial increase in applications since the Thanksgiving holiday.

Renters experiencing financial hardship in the 88 counties served by HOPE should apply for assistance at www.HOPE.NC.gov or by calling 888-9ASK-HOPE (888-927-5467) by 6:00 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 17.