Positive cases of COVID surge across NC after holiday gatherings

December 28, 2021
North Carolina is getting its first look at COVID-19 numbers since the Christmas holiday. Data released on Tuesday showed nearly 3,700 new cases with 1,992 people currently hospitalized.

The percentage of positive cases being returned is a startling 21.9%. That more than 1 in 5 tests coming back positive.

On Christmas Day, nearly 6,900 new cases of the coronavirus were recorded in our state.

Sixty-nine percent of North Carolina’s adult population is fully vaccinated. The week of December 19th the state administered 21,534 first doses of the COVID vaccine.

And while many sites are reporting steady traffic after the holiday, here’s where you can find a testing location for COVID-19.

For a closer look at the spread of the virus, check out the NCDHHS dashboard below.

