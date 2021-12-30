fbpx

Incoming Health Secretary: Get vaccinated, gather carefully. More than 18,000 COVID cases recorded in single day.

By
December 30, 2021
In COVID-19, News

Incoming NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley

North Carolina health officials expected COVID cases to rise over the holidays. But many did not expected to see the numbers reported on Thursday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recorded 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 on its dashboard. That is 60% higher than the previous one-day record (11,581) set back in January of this year.

While the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may cause less severe illness for people who are vaccinated, the number of individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19 has nearly doubled since the beginning of December.

Currently 89% of people in North Carolina’s intensive care units being treated for COVID are unvaccinated.

Because hospitalizations are a lagging indicator, incoming NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley says officials are concerned hospitals will be under a greater strain as we head into the New Year. (Kinsley replaces Sec. Mandy Cohen in January.)

“We are concerned that even a very small proportion of these cases ending up in the hospital could overwhelm our hospital system and increase the loss of lives of those most vulnerable,” said Kinsley in a press release Thursday.

“Everyone can help save lives and protect hospital capacity by getting vaccinated if you haven’t already and getting boosted if you are eligible.”

Sixty-three percent of state’s total population has been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. Those in the 5-11 year-old age group are among the least vaccinated.

Ahead of the New Year’s Eve celebrations officials are also encouraging North Carolinians to keep their gatherings small. Host are encouraged to consider holding their gatherings outside.

If you gather indoors, it’s recommended you leave room for responsible social distancing, open the windows or doors to improve ventilation, and consider wearing masks.

And while lines have been long this week, NCDHHS has been working with local governments to increase community testing. Visit ncdhhs.gov/gettested for a list of testing sites.

Health officials advise if your local testing site is full, and you can’t get an immediate appointment, try an alternate testing site.

Source: NCDHHS

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Clayton Henkel
Load More In COVID-19

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Year in review: North Carolina and COVID-19

This year started with the promise of new COVID-19 vaccines that could push North Carolina and… [...]

Year in review: Critical Race Theory, mask mandates and Leandro funding made for a tumultuous 2021 in education

Critical Race Theory and face mask mandates dominated the state’s education headlines in 2021, even as… [...]

Year in review: In higher ed, higher stakes as the UNC system becomes more politicized

It was another tumultuous year for one of the largest public institutions in North Carolina —… [...]

Candidates fighting 2020 misinformation run to administer local elections

As a chemist and immigrant from Vietnam, Linh Nguyen never thought she could have a role… [...]

Should obligations be forgot…

The post Should obligations be forgot… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Last minute stocking stuffers for the naughty and nice of NC politics

Ho, ho, ho! It’s that time of year again – the fleeting period during which Americans… [...]

Legendary journalist: This is how how we preserve and protect our democracy

WASHINGTON – You may have missed a hugely important story recently because the media soft-pedaled it.… [...]

Making Santa’s special list…

The post Making Santa’s special list… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a Courts, Law & Democracy Reporter for NC Policy Watch, to investigate, analyze and report on the federal and state judicial systems. This position will cover criminal and civil justice issues in the General Assembly and executive branch agencies, issues related to elections and voting, and other topics.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch