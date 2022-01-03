fbpx

FDA approves booster shots for children as young as 12, as NC COVID cases rise in the New Year

By
January 3, 2022
In COVID-19, News

COVID-19 reliefThe Food and Drug Administration has expanded its approval of COVID booster shots for 12-15 year-olds.

Monday’s approval of Pfizer’s vaccine by the FDA comes as the omicron variant continues its rapid post-holiday spread across the country.

“With the current wave of the omicron variant, it’s critical that we continue to take effective, life-saving preventative measures such as primary vaccination and boosters, mask wearing and social distancing in order to effectively fight COVID-19,” said acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock in a press release.

In making the decision, the FDA reviewed data from more than 6,300 individuals 12 through 15 years of age who received a booster dose of the vaccine.

In its announcement Monday, the FDA also noted that is would be updating the booster interval to five months after their second Pfizer dose, noting no new safety concerns for this age group.

The agency also gave its approval to a third primary dose for children 5-11 years of age, who have undergone organ transplant or who have certain serious immunocompromised conditions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory committee is expected to weigh-in on Pfizer boosters for those under 15 later this week.

On Monday the NC Department of Health and Human Services reported nearly 13,000 new COVID cases with more than 27% of tests conducted coming back positive for the virus.

There are 2,722 individuals currently hospitalized across North Carolina with COVID, a more than 10% increase since New Year’s Eve.

For the final week of 2021, North Carolina administered 51,767 COVID vaccines.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Clayton Henkel
Load More In COVID-19

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Year in review: Five stories charting challenges and progress for NC’s LGBTQ community

Last December, a three-year state ban blocking new, local non-discrimination ordinances expired. The ban was a… [...]

Year in review: North Carolina and COVID-19

This year started with the promise of new COVID-19 vaccines that could push North Carolina and… [...]

Year in review: Critical Race Theory, mask mandates and Leandro funding made for a tumultuous 2021 in education

Critical Race Theory and face mask mandates dominated the state’s education headlines in 2021, even as… [...]

Year in review: In higher ed, higher stakes as the UNC system becomes more politicized

It was another tumultuous year for one of the largest public institutions in North Carolina —… [...]

Stuck. The Syringe in the Stone.

The post Stuck. The Syringe in the Stone. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Year in review: Our top 10 editorial cartoons of 2021

Editor's note: For going on two decades now, NC Policy Watch has been fortunate enough to… [...]

Should obligations be forgot…

The post Should obligations be forgot… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Last minute stocking stuffers for the naughty and nice of NC politics

Ho, ho, ho! It’s that time of year again – the fleeting period during which Americans… [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a Courts, Law & Democracy Reporter for NC Policy Watch, to investigate, analyze and report on the federal and state judicial systems. This position will cover criminal and civil justice issues in the General Assembly and executive branch agencies, issues related to elections and voting, and other topics.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch