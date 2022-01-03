From high stakes in higher education to the very best political cartoons: A final look back at 2021

If you were fortunate to have the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day off, you missed out on Policy Watch’s reflection of the top stories from the past 12 months.
Don’t worry, we have you covered.
Here’s a final look back at 2021 with reporters Joe Killian, Greg Childress, Lynn Bonner and cartoonist John Cole:
- In higher ed, higher stakes as the UNC system becomes more politicized
- Critical Race Theory, mask mandates and Leandro funding made for a tumultuous 2021 in education
- Five stories charting challenges and progress for NC’s LGBTQ community
- North Carolina and COVID-19
- Our top 10 editorial cartoons of 2021