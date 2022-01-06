fbpx

Editorial: On a dark anniversary, purveyors of Trump’s big lie must be branded for what they are

By
January 6, 2022
In Commentary

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Those who continue to spread the big lie about the 2020 election no longer deserve to hold office

Be sure to check out this morning lead Capitol Broadcasting Company editorial on WRAL.com. As is made clear in “It was an insurrection. It is past time to stop spreading Trump’s lies,” there should be no doubt about what happened a year ago today, who should be held responsible, or how those who continue to perpetuate falsehoods about the 2020 election should be seen to have forfeited their right to hold elected office:

This date, January 6, joins September 11 and December 7 as indelible blots on the history of the United States.

This date in 2021, like those in September 2001 and December 1942, mark unprovoked and unwarranted attacks from without and within, on America, its Constitution and the liberty and people for which it stands.

Those who serve in Congress or North Carolina elective and legislative offices — who deny, equivocate or condone the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol as anything other than a violent act to disrupt and overturn a fair election — make a mockery of their sacred oath of office. What they need to do is refute the lies spouted by former President Donald Trump and condemn the actions of the January 6 insurrectionists.

After then explaining (for the umpteenth time) how and why the 2020 presidential election was fully legitimate and noting Senator Richard Burr’s statement from last year placing the responsibility for the Capitol insurrection on Trump and his lies, the editorial says this:

Here we are, a year later. Sixteen North Carolina legislators joined 200 nationwide in signing a Nov. 23 letter that continues to seek overturn of the 2020 election and perpetuates the myth that “fraud and inaccuracies have been already shown” and elections were “certified prematurely and inaccurately.”

…Those who perpetuate and peddle the Trump election lies like 16 who signed the Nov. 23 letter aren’t patriots and shouldn’t claim any such thing. They are anti-American insurrectionists.

Those who subscribe to the lies and falsehoods being peddled by former President Donald Trump and his followers have no business in Congress and should resign. Their support of a violent effort to block the orderly conduct of the business of our democracy is clear evidence of their lack of fitness to hold office.

Amen. Click here to read the entire editorial.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Rob Schofield
Load More In Commentary

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Voting rights tops U.S. Senate agenda as Jan. 6 anniversary nears

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday stressed that Democrats are prepared to… [...]

COVID-19 infections could peak at 1,650 per day at UNC-Chapel Hill

Planning document written by UNC epidemiologists shows alarming numbers UNC epidemiologists project there could be 1,400… [...]

Controversial NC charter school operator poised to lose charter amid fiscal, governance concerns

Last year ended on a sour note for charter school operator Don McQueen when the Charter… [...]

PFAS, climate change, mining and hazardous waste: 2022 will be another critical year for the environment in North Carolina

On the first day of 2022, the neighbors’ air conditioners were running. The temperature at Raleigh-Durham… [...]

The five freedoms we must champion in the New Year

Eighty-one years ago this week, President Franklin Roosevelt delivered what was, from a substantive perspective, the… [...]

Stuck. The Syringe in the Stone.

The post Stuck. The Syringe in the Stone. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Year in review: Our top 10 editorial cartoons of 2021

Editor's note: For going on two decades now, NC Policy Watch has been fortunate enough to… [...]

Should obligations be forgot…

The post Should obligations be forgot… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a Courts, Law & Democracy Reporter for NC Policy Watch, to investigate, analyze and report on the federal and state judicial systems. This position will cover criminal and civil justice issues in the General Assembly and executive branch agencies, issues related to elections and voting, and other topics.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2021 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch