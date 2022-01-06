Editorial: On a dark anniversary, purveyors of Trump’s big lie must be branded for what they are

Those who continue to spread the big lie about the 2020 election no longer deserve to hold office

Be sure to check out this morning lead Capitol Broadcasting Company editorial on WRAL.com. As is made clear in “It was an insurrection. It is past time to stop spreading Trump’s lies,” there should be no doubt about what happened a year ago today, who should be held responsible, or how those who continue to perpetuate falsehoods about the 2020 election should be seen to have forfeited their right to hold elected office:

This date, January 6, joins September 11 and December 7 as indelible blots on the history of the United States. This date in 2021, like those in September 2001 and December 1942, mark unprovoked and unwarranted attacks from without and within, on America, its Constitution and the liberty and people for which it stands. Those who serve in Congress or North Carolina elective and legislative offices — who deny, equivocate or condone the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol as anything other than a violent act to disrupt and overturn a fair election — make a mockery of their sacred oath of office. What they need to do is refute the lies spouted by former President Donald Trump and condemn the actions of the January 6 insurrectionists.

After then explaining (for the umpteenth time) how and why the 2020 presidential election was fully legitimate and noting Senator Richard Burr’s statement from last year placing the responsibility for the Capitol insurrection on Trump and his lies, the editorial says this:

Here we are, a year later. Sixteen North Carolina legislators joined 200 nationwide in signing a Nov. 23 letter that continues to seek overturn of the 2020 election and perpetuates the myth that “fraud and inaccuracies have been already shown” and elections were “certified prematurely and inaccurately.” …Those who perpetuate and peddle the Trump election lies like 16 who signed the Nov. 23 letter aren’t patriots and shouldn’t claim any such thing. They are anti-American insurrectionists. Those who subscribe to the lies and falsehoods being peddled by former President Donald Trump and his followers have no business in Congress and should resign. Their support of a violent effort to block the orderly conduct of the business of our democracy is clear evidence of their lack of fitness to hold office.

Amen.