As virus infections spike, NC hospitals issue public plea to the unvaccinated

With COVID-19 infection rates spiking across North Carolina due, in large part, to the rapid spread of the omicron variant — particularly amongst unvaccinated individuals — the following open letter was distributed today by the North Carolina Hospital Association on behalf of 50 North Carolina health system and hospital chief executive officers and chief medical officers representing more than 115 hospitals.

January 12, 2022

To the patients, families and communities we are proud to serve:

It is our mission to care for you and support you – a commitment that will never waver. That’s why we want to be up front with you: North Carolina is at a critical juncture in the battle against COVID-19 and we need your immediate help to slow community spread of the virus.

The omicron variant is highly infectious. While it might cause only mild illnesses for some people, including some who have been vaccinated, our hospitals are filling up fast with COVID patients – a vast majority of whom are unvaccinated. This situation is putting daily strain on our ability to care for those who have other urgent medical needs that are not COVID-related. It is heartbreaking, which is why we are reaching out to you.

With COVID-19 spreading like wildfire, your personal decisions about how to coexist with the virus directly affect the health and well-being of your family and community. Our best chance of returning to living healthy, normal lives is to make sure our families, friends and work colleagues are choosing to be vaccinated and getting their recommended booster shots.

Here is some important information to know:

Vaccine and booster doses are readily available. They help the human immune system to be ready to recognize and fight back against COVID-19 infection. Vaccinated people are less likely to require hospitalization or die from COVID-19.

You can get the virus again even if you had it before. Antibodies from an actual infection do not last as long as the antibodies produced in response to the vaccine, which is why vaccination is recommended even for people who have had COVID.

Everyone ages 5 and older can get vaccinated. Everyone ages 12 years and older can also get a booster shot.

It’s okay to have questions about vaccines. If you do, talk to a health care professional you trust.

Also please continue to practice the 3 W’s, protecting each other by wearing a mask properly covering your nose and mouth, waiting six feet apart (social distancing), and washing or disinfecting hands frequently.

We will eventually get past this. But first, let’s work together to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19 in our local communities and make 2022 a happy and healthy new year.

Sincerely,

Teresa Herbert, MD, MPH, FAAP, Chief Medical Officer

AdventHealth Hendersonville

Chuck Mantooth, President & Chief Executive Officer

Appalachian Regional Healthcare System

Eugene A. Woods, MBA, MHA, FACHE President and Chief Executive Officer

James Hunter, MD, Enterprise Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Atrium Health

Julie Ann Freischlag, MD, Chief Executive Officer

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Dean, Wake Forest School of Medicine

Kevin P. High, MD, President

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

Laura Easton, RN, MBA, President & Chief Executive Officer

David Lowry, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer

Caldwell UNC Healthcare

Michael Nagowski, Chief Executive Officer

Sam Fleishman, MD, Chief Medical Officer

Cape Fear Valley Health System

Roxie Cannon Wells, MD, President, Hoke Healthcare/Hospital

Cape Fear Valley Health

Chris Peek, President & Chief Executive Officer

CaroMont Health

Harvey Case, President

Clyde Brooks, MD, Chief Medical Officer

Carteret Health Care

Edward Beard, Jr. DNP, RN, FACHE, President and Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Andrew Chesson, MD, Chief Medical Officer

Catawba Valley Health System

Chris Fensterle, Chief Executive Officer

Central Carolina Hospital, a Duke LifePoint Hospital

Mary Jo Cagle, MD, Chief Executive Officer

Cone Health

Clyde Wood, Network Chief Executive Officer

Davis Regional Medical Center

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center

Barbara Griffith, MD, President

Michael Spiritos, MD, Chief Medical Officer

Duke Raleigh Hospital

Katie Galbraith, MBA, FACHE, President

Adia Ross, MD, MHA, Chief Medical Officer

Duke Regional Hospital

Tom Owens, MD, President

Lisa Pickett, MD, FACS, Chief Medical Officer

Duke University Hospital

Mickey W. Foster, Chief Executive Officer

Jenifir Bruno, MD, Chief Medical Officer

FirstHealth of the Carolinas

Greg Caples, Chief Executive Officer

Susan Mahoney, Chief Nursing Officer, RN, MSN, CPPS

Haywood Regional Medical Center

John G. Green, FACHE, President & Chief Executive Officer

Joseph C. Mazzola, DO, CPE, MBA

Iredell Health System

Greg Lowe, President

Mission Health, HCA Healthcare North Carolina Division

Paul Hammes, Chief Executive Officer, FACHE

Jonathan R. Snyder, MD, FAAOS, Chief Medical Officer

Mary F. Blackburn, RN, MSN, FACHE, Vice President for Care Innovation/Chief Clinical Officer

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital

Tom Williams, Chief Executive Officer

Randy McCaskill, MD, Chief Medical Officer

Johnston UNC Health

Chris A. Lumsden, FACHE, President & Chief Executive Officer

Jason W. Edsall, MD, FACEP, Chief Medical Officer

Robin H. Hodgin, RN, MHA, NE-BC, Senior Vice President, Patient Services & Chief Nursing Officer

Northern Regional Hospital

Steve Lawler, President & Chief Executive Officer

North Carolina Healthcare Association

Carl S. Armato, President & Chief Executive Officer |

Novant Health

Penney Burlingame Deal, DHA, RN, FACHE, President & Chief Executive Officer

Steven Spencer, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Onslow Memorial Hospital

Jay Kirby, President & Chief Executive Officer

Pardee UNC Health Care

Greg Wood, Chief Executive Officer

Shelly S. Lowery, MD, Chief Medical Officer

Scotland Health Care System

Phillip E. Jackson, FACHE, DSL, President

Donald Bowling, MD, Chief Medical Officer

Sentara Albemarle Medical Center

A Wesley Burks, MD, Chief Executive Officer

UNC Health Care and Dean, UNC School of Medicine

Kathy C. Bailey, FACHE, President & Chief Executive Officer

Anthony Frank, Jr., MD, MBA, FACEP, CPE, Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer

UNC Health Blue Ridge

Ernie Bovio, President

Linda Butler, MD, Chief Medical Officer

UNC Rex Healthcare

Steve Eblin, President & Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Candace Bradley, DO, Chief Medical Officer

UNC Rockingham Health Care

Chris Ellington, President & Chief Executive Officer

UNC Health Southeastern

Michael R. Waldrum, MD, MSc, MBA

Chief Executive Officer Vidant Health

Dean, Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University

Donald R. Gintzig, President & Chief Executive Officer

WakeMed

Mark Holyoak, Chief Executive Officer

Ron Stahl, MD, Chief Medical Officer

Wilson Medical Center, A Duke LifePoint Hospital

