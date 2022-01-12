fbpx

In role as judge, Donald van der Vaart rules on behalf of DEQ, hog farms and against enviro groups

By
January 12, 2022
In agriculture, Environment

The black circles show the location of four confirmed farms that will send biogas to the Align RNG facility on Highway 24 in Turkey. Blue circles show farms closest to the pipeline route, but have not been confirmed. Nineteen farms will reportedly send biogas to Align RNG but neither Dominion Energy nor Smithfield Foods will disclose the names, not even to state regulators. (Base map and pipeline route: Land Management Group, submitted to the US Army Corps of Engineers; farm locations based on DEQ mapping tool and documents, and USACE filings)

The NC Department of Environmental Quality was legally right to allow industrialized hog farms to install equipment on their waste lagoons — known as anaerobic digesters — to generate biogas, the state’s chief administrative law judge ruled today.

The judge: former DEQ Secretary Donald van der Vaart, appointed to the post by State Supreme Court Cheif Justice Paul Newby last July. Van der Vaart, known for his anti-regulatory stances, served as DEQ secretary under former Gov. Pat McCrory.

Two groups, the Environmental Justice Community Action Network and Cape Fear River Watch, had contested DEQ’s permitting of anaerobic digesters — essentially enormous tarps — on waste lagoons at four farms: The Goodson Farm and the Kilpatrick Farm in Sampson County; and the Benson Farm and Waters Farm in Duplin County.

The digesters capture methane, which is then sent via pipeline to the Align RNG facility in Turkey in Sampson County. From there, Align RNG — a partnership between Dominion and Smithfield Foods/Murphy-Brown — upgrades the biogas and injects it into a natural gas pipeline. Duke Energy uses the gas to generate electricity.

Murphy-Brown intervened in the contested case, siding with DEQ.

The environmental groups’ challenge focused on two issues: whether state law regarding water quality protections applies to DEQ’s permitting decisions for these farms; and whether the farms’ digester permits must use waste treatment and disposal systems with the least harmful impact on the environment.

Biogas systems usually cover a single lagoon, but a second one is necessary to capture overflow; it is usually uncovered. The waste captured in the second lagoon is sprayed on nearby fields. This lagoon-and-sprayfield system contributes to odors, flies, and in some cases, even groundwater, drinking water and surface water contamination.

The groups also argued that DEQ should have also considered the air quality effects of ammonia emissions from the secondary lagoons and sprayfields.

DEQ and Murphy-Brown argued that the agency does not have the authority under state law to regulate or limit ammonia emissions through these permitting decisions. Ammonia emissions are included in permits only for new or expanding animal waste systems.

In addition to the four farms named in the contested case, there are a dozen more with approved digesters, according to DEQ. It is unclear whether any of these farms are part of the Align RNG project. More than a year ago, Align RNG refused to disclose t0 DEQ — despite the agency’s request — the locations of 15 of 19 farms that reportedly will supply the facility with biogas. A DEQ spokesman told Policy Watch that Align RNG has still not named those farms.

The environmental groups can appeal to New Hanover County Superior Court, where the case was filed. Cape Fear River Watch is headquartered in New Hanover County. The Southern Environmental Law Center represented the groups.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Lisa Sorg
Load More In agriculture

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
At Appalachian State, students whipsawed over conflicting COVID-19 messages from faculty, administration

Students at Appalachian State University in Boone are getting conflicting messages from faculty and administrators as… [...]

Election experts: Still more to be done on state, federal elections before 2022 midterms

A panel of experts on election security hosted a conversation on the anniversary of the Jan.… [...]

Conservative groups target state, local voter registration rolls with multiple lawsuits

North Carolina’s voter rolls are like a refrigerator that needs to be cleared periodically of rotting… [...]

Monday numbers: 23 million solar panels will someday die. Should we recycle, reuse or throw away?

There are at least 23.3 million solar panels on utility-scale farms in North Carolina, and some… [...]

Takeaways from a snowy night in I-95 purgatory

“My boss told me if I didn’t come in, I’d get fired.” So spoke a rather… [...]

The Seat of Power.

The post The Seat of Power. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Why Desmond Tutu matters more than ever

One day after Christmas – in an event that seems particularly on-brand for 2021 – the… [...]

The five freedoms we must champion in the New Year

Eighty-one years ago this week, President Franklin Roosevelt delivered what was, from a substantive perspective, the… [...]

Now Hiring

The North Carolina Justice Center is seeking a Courts, Law & Democracy Reporter for NC Policy Watch, to investigate, analyze and report on the federal and state judicial systems. This position will cover criminal and civil justice issues in the General Assembly and executive branch agencies, issues related to elections and voting, and other topics.

APPLY HERE.

Support Our Work
Copyright 2022 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch