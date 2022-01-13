Michigan woman arrested with guns in her truck near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON — The United States Capitol Police said in a press release that they arrested a Michigan woman Wednesday on charges of unlawful possession of multiple firearms.

The woman, identified by officers as Kery Lynn McAttee, told police she was traveling from Michigan and went to the U.S. Capitol Police headquarters to talk about information she had about Jan. 6, 2021 — the date of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The headquarters are on D Street Northeast, near the Capitol.

Capitol Police said that after she parked in the “No Parking” zone in front of their headquarters, they spotted a gun case and the butt of a long gun in McAttee’s 2001 Chevrolet Silverado truck.

Police found an unloaded .22-caliber rifle and a loaded .410-caliber shotgun, along with a muzzle-loader, pellet gun and ammunition.

“At this time, there is no evidence the 58-year-old suspect was coming here to do anything, except speak with our officers,” USCP said in a statement.

“We cannot provide the details of that conversation because they are now part of an open investigation.”

McAttee was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of unregistered ammunition, unlawful possession and transportation of a semi-automatic rifle and unlawful possession of a firearm misdemeanor.

A message on a telephone number listed in her name said the number was disconnected.